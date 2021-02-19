Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
Michigan State at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN
UCF at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Miami 10 a.m. FSAZ
La Salle at St. Joseph’s 10:30 a.m. NBCS
UConn at Villanova 11 a.m. Ch 11
Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. Ch 13
Boston U. at Colgate 11 a.m. CBSS
Vanderbilt at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Texas Tech at Kansas Noon ESPN
Missouri at South Carolina Noon ESPN2
NC State at Wake Forest Noon FSAZ
George Mason at VCU 12:30 p.m. NBCS
West Virginia at Texas 1 p.m. Ch 9
BYU at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. CBSS
Illinois at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Georgia at Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC
Auburn at LSU 2 p.m. ESPN
Stanford at Washington State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Duquesne at Richmond 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Purdue at Nebraska 3:30 p.m. BTN
Seton Hall at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. CBSS
Arizona at USC 4 p.m. Ch 11
Louisville at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC
San Diego State at Fresno State 5:30 p.m. CBSS
DePaul at St. John’s 5:30 p.m. FS1
Virginia at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN
San Diego at Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at Oregon State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC
Utah at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2
California at Washington 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS
Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Creighton at DePaul Noon FS1
Gonzaga at San Diego 3 p.m. FSAZ
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Heat at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
Suns at Grizzlies 7 p.m. FSAZ
NHL
Rangers at Capitals 10:30 a.m. NHL
Golden Knights at Avalanche 1 p.m. Ch 4
Blackhawks at Hurricanes 5 p.m. NHL
Flames at Oilers 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Chelsea at Southampton 5:25 a.m. NBSC
EPL: West Bromwich at Burnley 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Everton at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Tennis
Australian Open, final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Texas Tech at Kansas Noon 1490-AM*
Arizona at USC 4 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at USC 4 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Heat at Lakers 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)