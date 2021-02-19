 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

Michigan State at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN

UCF at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Miami 10 a.m. FSAZ

La Salle at St. Joseph’s 10:30 a.m. NBCS

UConn at Villanova 11 a.m. Ch 11

Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. Ch 13

Boston U. at Colgate 11 a.m. CBSS

Vanderbilt at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Texas Tech at Kansas Noon ESPN

Missouri at South Carolina Noon ESPN2

NC State at Wake Forest Noon FSAZ

George Mason at VCU 12:30 p.m. NBCS

West Virginia at Texas 1 p.m. Ch 9

BYU at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. CBSS

Illinois at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Georgia at Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC

Auburn at LSU 2 p.m. ESPN

Stanford at Washington State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Duquesne at Richmond 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Purdue at Nebraska 3:30 p.m. BTN

Seton Hall at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Arizona at USC 4 p.m. Ch 11

Louisville at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

San Diego State at Fresno State 5:30 p.m. CBSS

DePaul at St. John’s 5:30 p.m. FS1

Virginia at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN

San Diego at Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Oregon State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

Utah at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

California at Washington 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Creighton at DePaul Noon FS1

Gonzaga at San Diego 3 p.m. FSAZ

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Heat at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

Suns at Grizzlies 7 p.m. FSAZ

NHL

Rangers at Capitals 10:30 a.m. NHL

Golden Knights at Avalanche 1 p.m. Ch 4

Blackhawks at Hurricanes 5 p.m. NHL

Flames at Oilers 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Chelsea at Southampton 5:25 a.m. NBSC

EPL: West Bromwich at Burnley 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Everton at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Tennis

Australian Open, final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Texas Tech at Kansas Noon 1490-AM*

Arizona at USC 4 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at USC 4 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Heat at Lakers 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

