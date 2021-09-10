 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

  • Updated
TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. NBCS

NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Basketball

Hall of Fame Ceremony 4 p.m. NBA

Football

Western Kentucky at Army 8:30 a.m. CBSS

Oregon at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11

Youngstown State at Michigan State 9 a.m. BTN

Pittsburgh at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN

South Carolina at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPNU

Alabama State at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Tulsa at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. FS1

Florida at South Florida 10 a.m. Ch 9

Purdue at UConn Noon CBSS

Texas A&M at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Air Force at Navy 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Buffalo at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN

UAB at Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

California at TCU 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Ball State at Penn State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Mercer at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

Iowa at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Portland St. at Washington St. 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Houston at Rice 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Texas at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN

NC State at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Appalachian State at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1

Idaho at Indiana 4:30 p.m. BTN

Missouri at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

Washington at Michigan 5 p.m. Ch 9

Vanderbilt at Colorado State 7 p.m. CBSS

San Diego State at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

UNLV at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. Ch 11

Hawaii at Oregon State 8 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Giants at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Mets 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Mariners 6 p.m. BSAZ

Padres at Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Tottenham at Crystal Palace 4:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Newcastle at Man. United 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 1 p.m. FS2

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

Football

NAU at South Dakota 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

San Diego State at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

San Diego State at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

D-backs at Mariners 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

