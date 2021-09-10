Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. NBCS
NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Basketball
Hall of Fame Ceremony 4 p.m. NBA
Football
Western Kentucky at Army 8:30 a.m. CBSS
Oregon at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11
Youngstown State at Michigan State 9 a.m. BTN
Pittsburgh at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN
South Carolina at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPNU
Alabama State at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Tulsa at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. FS1
Florida at South Florida 10 a.m. Ch 9
Purdue at UConn Noon CBSS
Texas A&M at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Air Force at Navy 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Buffalo at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN
UAB at Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
California at TCU 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Ball State at Penn State 12:30 p.m. FS1
Mercer at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
Iowa at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Portland St. at Washington St. 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Houston at Rice 3:30 p.m. CBSS
Texas at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN
NC State at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Appalachian State at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1
Idaho at Indiana 4:30 p.m. BTN
Missouri at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC
Washington at Michigan 5 p.m. Ch 9
Vanderbilt at Colorado State 7 p.m. CBSS
San Diego State at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
UNLV at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. Ch 11
Hawaii at Oregon State 8 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Giants at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Mets 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Mariners 6 p.m. BSAZ
Padres at Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
EPL: Tottenham at Crystal Palace 4:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Ham at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Newcastle at Man. United 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 1 p.m. FS2
Tennis
U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
Football
NAU at South Dakota 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
San Diego State at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
San Diego State at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
D-backs at Mariners 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)