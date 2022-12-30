 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

UConn at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11

Louisville at Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 13

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 10 a.m. BSAZ

Stony Brook at Northeastern 10 a.m. CBSS

Texas Tech at TCU 10 a.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1

Florida State at Duke 11 a.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona State Noon Ch 11

Oklahoma State at Kansas Noon Ch 13

Fresno State at Utah State Noon CBSS

Baylor at Iowa State Noon ESPNU

Marquette at Villanova Noon FS1

San Diego State at UNLV 2 p.m. Ch 13

Western Kentucky at Middle Tenn. 2 p.m. CBSS

New Mexico at Wyoming 2 p.m. FS1

Utah at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Colorado at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Sam Houston St. at N. Mexico St. 7 p.m. BSAZ

Basketball, women's NCAA

Princeton at Harvard 10 a.m. ESPNN

Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN

Creighton at DePaul 2 p.m. Ch 11

Arizona at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 9

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPN

Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia 6 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, men's

Juniors: Switzerland vs. Slovakia 9 a.m. NHL

Juniors: Czech Rep. vs. Germany 11:30 a.m. NHL

Juniors: United States vs. Finland 2 p.m. NHL

Juniors: Canada vs Sweden 4:30 p.m. NHL

NHL

Coyotes at Lightning 3 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. United at Wolves 5:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Leeds United at Newcastle 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Arsenal at Brighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Arizona at Arizona State Noon 1290-AM

Arizona at Arizona State Noon 107.5-FM

Basketball, women's NCAA

Arizona at California 8 p.m. 1400-AM

Football, NCAA

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Texas 6 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

