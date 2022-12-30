Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
UConn at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11
Louisville at Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 13
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 10 a.m. BSAZ
Stony Brook at Northeastern 10 a.m. CBSS
Texas Tech at TCU 10 a.m. ESPNU
St. John’s at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1
Florida State at Duke 11 a.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Arizona State Noon Ch 11
Oklahoma State at Kansas Noon Ch 13
Fresno State at Utah State Noon CBSS
Baylor at Iowa State Noon ESPNU
People are also reading…
Marquette at Villanova Noon FS1
San Diego State at UNLV 2 p.m. Ch 13
Western Kentucky at Middle Tenn. 2 p.m. CBSS
New Mexico at Wyoming 2 p.m. FS1
Utah at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Colorado at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Sam Houston St. at N. Mexico St. 7 p.m. BSAZ
Basketball, women's NCAA
Princeton at Harvard 10 a.m. ESPNN
Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN
Creighton at DePaul 2 p.m. Ch 11
Arizona at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 9
Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPN
Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN
Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia 6 p.m. ESPN
Hockey, men's
Juniors: Switzerland vs. Slovakia 9 a.m. NHL
Juniors: Czech Rep. vs. Germany 11:30 a.m. NHL
Juniors: United States vs. Finland 2 p.m. NHL
Juniors: Canada vs Sweden 4:30 p.m. NHL
NHL
Coyotes at Lightning 3 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. United at Wolves 5:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Leeds United at Newcastle 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Arsenal at Brighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Arizona at Arizona State Noon 1290-AM
Arizona at Arizona State Noon 107.5-FM
Basketball, women's NCAA
Arizona at California 8 p.m. 1400-AM
Football, NCAA
Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Texas 6 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)