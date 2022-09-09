Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA
Basketball
Hall of Fame ceremony 4 p.m. NBA
Cycling
Tour of Spain, Stage 20 7 a.m. CNBC
Football, NCAA
Ohio at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9
Alabama at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11
Arkansas State at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN
UTSA at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
South Carolina at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN
Missouri at Kansas State 9 a.m. ESPN2
North Carolina at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU
Duke at Northwestern 9 a.m. FS1
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC
Charleston Southern at NC State 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Southern Utah at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Marshall at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Tennessee at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Washington State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Colorado at Air Force 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Memphis at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Appalachian State at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Samford at Georgia 12:30 p.m. SEC
Iowa State at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
Virginia at Illinois 1 p.m. ESPNU
Houston at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FS1
Alabama State at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Syracuse at UConn 4 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana 4 p.m. NFL
USC at Stanford 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Arizona State at Oklahoma State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
San Jose State at Auburn 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. FS1
Southern at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC
Hawaii at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
Eastern Washington at Oregon 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Baylor at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Oregon State at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Rays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB
Angels at Astros 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. BSAZ
Braves at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Fulham 4:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Spezia at Napoli 6 a.m. FS2
EPL: Wolverhampton at Liverpool 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Tottenham at Man. City 9:30 a.m. USA
Air Force at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Oakland at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women's
NWSL: San Diego at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
South Carolina at Arkansas 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
NAU at Sam Houston 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Mississippi State at Arizona 8 p.m. 1290-AM
Mississippi State at Arizona 8 p.m. 107.5-FM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)