Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA

Basketball

Hall of Fame ceremony 4 p.m. NBA

Cycling

Tour of Spain, Stage 20 7 a.m. CNBC

Football, NCAA

Ohio at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11

Arkansas State at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN

UTSA at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

South Carolina at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN

Missouri at Kansas State 9 a.m. ESPN2

North Carolina at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU

Duke at Northwestern 9 a.m. FS1

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC

Charleston Southern at NC State 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Southern Utah at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Marshall at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Tennessee at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Washington State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Colorado at Air Force 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Memphis at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Appalachian State at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Samford at Georgia 12:30 p.m. SEC

Iowa State at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

Virginia at Illinois 1 p.m. ESPNU

Houston at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FS1

Alabama State at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Syracuse at UConn 4 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana 4 p.m. NFL

USC at Stanford 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Arizona State at Oklahoma State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

San Jose State at Auburn 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. FS1

Southern at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC

Hawaii at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

Eastern Washington at Oregon 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Baylor at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi State at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB

Angels at Astros 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. BSAZ

Braves at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Fulham 4:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Spezia at Napoli 6 a.m. FS2

EPL: Wolverhampton at Liverpool 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Tottenham at Man. City 9:30 a.m. USA

Air Force at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Oakland at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women's

NWSL: San Diego at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

South Carolina at Arkansas 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

NAU at Sam Houston 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Mississippi State at Arizona 8 p.m. 1290-AM

Mississippi State at Arizona 8 p.m. 107.5-FM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

