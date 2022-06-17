Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
CWS: Arkansas vs. Stanford 11 a.m. ESPN
CWS: Mississippi vs. Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball
Big 3 League Noon Ch 13
Boxing
Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Football
USFL: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey 9 a.m. USA
USFL: Tampa Bay at Birmingham 1 p.m. Ch 11
CFL: Saskatchewan at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. ESPNN
Golf
U.S. Open, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
Horses
The Royal Ascot 6 a.m. Ch 4
MLB
Rangers at Tigers 1 p.m. FS1
Guardians at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11
Twins at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ
Angels at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NHL
Stanley Cup Finals: Lightning at Avalanche, Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men's
USL: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC 9 a.m. ESPN
MLS: LAFC at Seattle Noon Ch 9
MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy 2 p.m. ESPN
Phoenix Rising at Loudoun United 4:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited 3 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
White Sox at Astros 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Twins at D-backs 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
