agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

CWS: Arkansas vs. Stanford 11 a.m. ESPN

CWS: Mississippi vs. Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball

Big 3 League Noon Ch 13

Boxing

Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Football

USFL: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey 9 a.m. USA

USFL: Tampa Bay at Birmingham 1 p.m. Ch 11

CFL: Saskatchewan at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. ESPNN

Golf

U.S. Open, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

Horses

The Royal Ascot 6 a.m. Ch 4

MLB

Rangers at Tigers 1 p.m. FS1

Guardians at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11

Twins at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ

Angels at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NHL

Stanley Cup Finals: Lightning at Avalanche, Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

USL: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC 9 a.m. ESPN

MLS: LAFC at Seattle Noon Ch 9

MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy 2 p.m. ESPN

Phoenix Rising at Loudoun United 4:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited 3 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

White Sox at Astros 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Twins at D-backs 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

