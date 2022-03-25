 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Arkansas at Missouri Noon SEC

Rutgers at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN

Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ

Tennessee at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC

Basketball, men's

D-II final: NW Miss. St. vs. Augusta Noon Ch 13

NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova 3 p.m. TBS

NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke 5:30 p.m. TBS

Basketball, women's

NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State 8:30 a.m. ESPN

NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. UConn 11 a.m. ESPN

NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: South Dakota vs. Michigan 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Beach volleyball

Utah vs. UCLA 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Stanford vs. Oregon 10:15 a.m. Pac-12N

Washington at Arizona 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N

California vs. Arizona State 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Boxing

Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

Match Play, Round of 16 7 a.m. Golf

Match Play, quarterfinals 11 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey, NCAA

NCAA Tournament: Minn.-Duluth vs. Denver 1 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Minn. St. 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Horse racing

Dubai World Cup 9 a.m. FS2

Louisiana Derby 3 p.m. CNBC

MLB spring training

Rays vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Reds vs. Giants 1 p.m. MLB

Dodgers vs. Royals 6 p.m. MLB

NBA

Nets at Heat 5 p.m. NBA

NHL

Islanders at Bruins 9:30 a.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Golden Knights Noon Ch 9

Skating

ISU World Championships 1 p.m. USA

ISU World Championships 3 p.m. USA

Soccer, men's

USL: Phoenix Rising vs. San Diego 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Softball, NCAA

Auburn at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

UCLA at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC

Arizona State at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

Tennis

Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

D-II final: NW Miss. St. vs. Augusta Noon 1490-AM*

NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Henderson 3 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

