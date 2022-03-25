Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Arkansas at Missouri Noon SEC
Rutgers at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN
Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ
Tennessee at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
Basketball, men's
D-II final: NW Miss. St. vs. Augusta Noon Ch 13
NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova 3 p.m. TBS
NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke 5:30 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women's
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State 8:30 a.m. ESPN
NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. UConn 11 a.m. ESPN
NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: South Dakota vs. Michigan 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Beach volleyball
Utah vs. UCLA 9 a.m. Pac-12N
Stanford vs. Oregon 10:15 a.m. Pac-12N
Washington at Arizona 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N
California vs. Arizona State 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N
Boxing
Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
Match Play, Round of 16 7 a.m. Golf
Match Play, quarterfinals 11 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey, NCAA
NCAA Tournament: Minn.-Duluth vs. Denver 1 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Minn. St. 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Horse racing
Dubai World Cup 9 a.m. FS2
Louisiana Derby 3 p.m. CNBC
MLB spring training
Rays vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Reds vs. Giants 1 p.m. MLB
Dodgers vs. Royals 6 p.m. MLB
NBA
Nets at Heat 5 p.m. NBA
NHL
Islanders at Bruins 9:30 a.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Golden Knights Noon Ch 9
Skating
ISU World Championships 1 p.m. USA
ISU World Championships 3 p.m. USA
Soccer, men's
USL: Phoenix Rising vs. San Diego 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Softball, NCAA
Auburn at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
UCLA at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Arizona State at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N
LSU at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC
Tennis
Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
D-II final: NW Miss. St. vs. Augusta Noon 1490-AM*
NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Henderson 3 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
