Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Houston at UCF 11 a.m. Ch 9

Kentucky at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN

Ohio State at Northwestern Noon FS1

Virginia vs. Gonzaga 2 p.m. Ch 13

Indiana at Illinois 2 p.m. FS1

Texas Southern at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

Boxing PBC Fight Night 4 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11

Football bowls First Responder: UTSA vs. Louisiana 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

LendingTree: W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St. 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Cure: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Hawks at Grizzlies 3 p.m. NBA

76ers at Knicks 5:30 p.m. NBA

Suns at Kings 8 p.m. FSAZ

Rockets at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. NBA

NFL Buccaneers at Lions 11 a.m. NFL

Dolphins at Raiders 6:15 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Man. United at Leicester City 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Newcastle United at Man. City 1 p.m. NBCS

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Suns at Kings 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL 49ers at Cardinals 2:30 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

