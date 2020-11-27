 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s North Dakota State at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN

South Carolina vs. Liberty 2 p.m. ESPNEWS

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota 4 p.m. BTN

Notre Dame at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech vs. Temple 6 p.m. ESPNEWS

Montana at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Eastern Washington at Washington State 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

NCAA football Penn State at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 9

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Kent State at Buffalo 10 a.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN

Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN2

Bowling Green at Ohio 10 a.m. ESPNU

Ohio State at Illinois 10 a.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

North Texas at UTSA 1 p.m. FSAZ

Pittsburgh at Clemson 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Auburn at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

FAU at Middle Tennessee 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Northwestern at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Troy at Appalachian State 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

San Jose State at Boise State 2 p.m. Ch 11

Rutgers at Purdue 2 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Ole Miss 2 p.m. SEC

Memphis at Navy 5 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at Washington 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Georgia at South Carolina 5:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. Ch 11

Troy at Appalachian State 6 p.m. ESPNU

TCU at Kansas 6 p.m. FS1

NCAA hockey Arizona State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United at Everton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Sheffield United at West Brom 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football Auburn at Alabama 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. 107.5-FM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Matchups subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

