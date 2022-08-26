 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 4 p.m. Ch 4

Boxing

WBO Top Rank 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Cycling

Tour of Spain, Stage 7 7 a.m. CNBC

Football, NCAA

Austin Peay at W. Kentucky 9 a.m. CBSS

Nebraska vs. Northwestern 9:30 a.m. Ch 11

Idaho State at UNLV 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Jacksonville St. vs. S. F. Austin 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Wyoming at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

UConn at Utah State 1 p.m. FS1

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. CBSS

Howard vs. Alabama State 4 p.m. ESPN

Nevada at New Mexico State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Golf

Champions, second round (T) 5:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

United States vs. Finland 6 a.m. NHL

Canada vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. NHL

Little League World Series

International fina: Chinese Taipei vs. Curacao 9:30 a.m. Ch 9

U.S. final: Hawaii vs. Tennessee 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

MLB

Rays at Red Sox 1 p.m. MLB

Braves at Cardinals 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at White Sox 4 p.m. BSAZ

NFL preseason

Jaguars at Falcons Noon NFL

Rams at Bengals 3 p.m. NFL

Cardinals at Titans 4 p.m. Ch 18

Vikings at Broncos 6 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. United at Southampton 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Leeds at Brighton & Hove 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Fulham at Arsenal 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Phoenix Rising at El Paso 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 10 a.m. ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Volleyball, women's NCAA

San Diego at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC

Utah Valley at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Denver at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

D-backs at White Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

