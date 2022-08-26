Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 4 p.m. Ch 4
Boxing
WBO Top Rank 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Cycling
Tour of Spain, Stage 7 7 a.m. CNBC
Football, NCAA
Austin Peay at W. Kentucky 9 a.m. CBSS
Nebraska vs. Northwestern 9:30 a.m. Ch 11
Idaho State at UNLV 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Jacksonville St. vs. S. F. Austin 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Wyoming at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
UConn at Utah State 1 p.m. FS1
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. CBSS
Howard vs. Alabama State 4 p.m. ESPN
Nevada at New Mexico State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Hawaii 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Golf
Champions, second round (T) 5:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey, women's
United States vs. Finland 6 a.m. NHL
Canada vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. NHL
Little League World Series
International fina: Chinese Taipei vs. Curacao 9:30 a.m. Ch 9
U.S. final: Hawaii vs. Tennessee 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
MLB
Rays at Red Sox 1 p.m. MLB
Braves at Cardinals 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at White Sox 4 p.m. BSAZ
NFL preseason
Jaguars at Falcons Noon NFL
Rams at Bengals 3 p.m. NFL
Cardinals at Titans 4 p.m. Ch 18
Vikings at Broncos 6 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. United at Southampton 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Leeds at Brighton & Hove 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Fulham at Arsenal 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Phoenix Rising at El Paso 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 10 a.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Volleyball, women's NCAA
San Diego at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC
Utah Valley at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
Denver at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
D-backs at White Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)