Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 3:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

America East final: UMass-Lowell vs. Hartford 9 a.m. ESPN2

Big Ten semifinal: Michigan vs. Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13

SEC semifinal: Alabama vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN

MEAC final: Norfolk State vs. Morgan State 11 a.m. ESPN2

American semifinal: Wichita State vs. Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPN2

Big Ten semifinal: Illinois vs. Iowa 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

SEC semifinal: LSU vs. Arkansas 1:30 p.m. ESPN

MAAC final: Iona vs. Fairfield 2 p.m. ESPNU

American semifinal: Houston vs. Memphis 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

MWC final: San Diego State vs. TBD 4 p.m. Ch 13

Big 12 final: Texas vs. Oklahoma State 4 p.m. ESPN

SWAC final: Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU

Big East final: Georgetown vs. Creighton 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

MAC final: Ohio vs. Buffalo 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Big Sky final: Montana State vs. Eastern Washington 6 p.m. ESPNU

ACC final: Georgia Tech vs. Florida State 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Conference USA final: North Texas vs. Western Kentucky 7 p.m. CBSS

Southland final: Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

WAC final: Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Pac-12 final: Oregon State vs. Colorado 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Big West final: UC Santa Barbara vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s

MAC final: Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan 9 a.m. CBSS

MAAC final: Marist vs. Saint Peter’s 9 a.m. ESPNEWS

Atlantic 10 semi: Dayton vs. VCU 11 a.m. CBSS

Big Ten final: Maryland vs. Iowa Noon ESPNU

Atlantic 10 semi: UMass vs. Saint Louis 2 p.m. CBSS

Conference USA final: Rice vs. Middle Tennessee 4 p.m. CBSS

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 4

MLB spring

Twins vs. Rays 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs vs. Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ

NBA

Knicks at Thunder Noon NBA

Pistons at Nets 5 p.m. NBA

Pacers at Suns 8 p.m. FSAZ

Mavericks at Nuggets 8 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

UALR at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Baylor at LSU 6 p.m. SEC

NCAA softball

LSU at Tennessee 11 a.m. SEC

Mississippi State at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

NCAA volleyball

Rutgers at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

Ohio State at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

NHL

Rangers at Bruins 11 a.m. NHL

Penguins at Sabres 5 p.m. NHL

Oilers at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Chelsea at Leeds United 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Brom at Crystal Palace 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana 8 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

Northwestern at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Big Sky championship 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Pac-12 championship 8:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

