 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball

KBO: SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 1:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 1 5 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

LPGA Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Indians at Cardinals 10 a.m. Ch 11

Royals at White Sox 11 a.m. FS1

Cubs at Reds, Game 1 1 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Reds, Game 2 3:30 p.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Mariners at Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Magic vs. Bucks, Game 5 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Thunder vs. Rockets, Game 5 3:30 p.m. TNT

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT

NCAA football

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Bruins vs. Lightning, Game 4 9 a.m. Ch 4

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS

Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 6:45 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England 5 p.m. FS1

Softball

Athletes Unlimited: Orange vs. Purple 10 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold 1 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

W&S Open, women’s singles final 4 p.m. TEN

W&S Open, men’s singles final 6 p.m. TEN

WNBA

Las Vegas vs. New York 9 a.m. CBSS

Chicago vs. Seattle 11 a.m. Ch 9

Dallas vs. Indiana 1 p.m. Ch 13

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 5 p.m 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lute Olson remembered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News