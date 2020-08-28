Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. NBCS
NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball
KBO: SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 1:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1
PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 1 5 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
LPGA Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Indians at Cardinals 10 a.m. Ch 11
Royals at White Sox 11 a.m. FS1
Cubs at Reds, Game 1 1 p.m. MLB
Cubs at Reds, Game 2 3:30 p.m. MLB
Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Mariners at Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Magic vs. Bucks, Game 5 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Thunder vs. Rockets, Game 5 3:30 p.m. TNT
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT
NCAA football
Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Bruins vs. Lightning, Game 4 9 a.m. Ch 4
Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS
Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 6:45 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England 5 p.m. FS1
Softball
Athletes Unlimited: Orange vs. Purple 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold 1 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
W&S Open, women’s singles final 4 p.m. TEN
W&S Open, men’s singles final 6 p.m. TEN
WNBA
Las Vegas vs. New York 9 a.m. CBSS
Chicago vs. Seattle 11 a.m. Ch 9
Dallas vs. Indiana 1 p.m. Ch 13
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Giants at D-backs 5 p.m 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
