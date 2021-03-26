 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

D- II final: NW Miss. St. vs. W.Tex. A&M 9 a.m. Ch 13

NIT semi: Memphis vs. Colorado St. 9 a.m. ESPN

NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Loyola-Chicago 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

NIT semi: Mississippi St. vs. La. Tech Noon ESPN

NCAA: Villanova vs. Baylor 2:15 p.m. Ch 13

NCAA: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas 4:15 p.m. TBS

NCAA: Syracuse vs. Houston 6:45 p.m. TBS

Basketball, women’s

NCAA: Iowa vs. UConn 10 a.m. Ch 9

NCAA: Michigan vs. Baylor Noon Ch 9

NCAA: Indiana vs. NC State 3 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA: Arizona vs. Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Match Play quarterfinals 11 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB spring

Blue Jays vs. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox vs. Rangers 1 p.m. MLB

Giants vs. Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA

76ers at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Mississippi at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Oregon at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Kentucky at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

UCLA at USC 6 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA hockey

Boston U. vs. St. Cloud St. 10 a.m. ESPNEWS

Omaha vs. Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPNU

NHL

Golden Knights at Avalanche Noon NHL

Oilers at Maple Leafs 4 p.m. NHL

Sharks at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ

Jets at Flames 7 p.m. NHL

Skating

ISU World Championships 5 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Norway vs. Turkey 9:50 a.m. ESPN2

Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Indiana at Michigan 11 a.m. BTN

Czech Republic vs. Belgium 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN

Softball

Auburn at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

LSU at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN

Georgia at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC

Tennis

Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN

Volleyball

Purdue at Ohio State 11 a.m. ESPNU

TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ

Wisconsin at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

Indiana at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Loyola-Chicago 11:30 a.m. 102.1-FM

NCAA: Villanova vs. Baylor 2:15 p.m. 102.1-FM

NCAA: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas 4:15 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA: Syracuse vs. Houston 6:45 p.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women’s

Arizona vs. Texas A&M 5 p.m. 1400-AM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Tucson at San Diego 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA baseball

Oregon at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

