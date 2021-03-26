Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
D- II final: NW Miss. St. vs. W.Tex. A&M 9 a.m. Ch 13
NIT semi: Memphis vs. Colorado St. 9 a.m. ESPN
NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Loyola-Chicago 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
NIT semi: Mississippi St. vs. La. Tech Noon ESPN
NCAA: Villanova vs. Baylor 2:15 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas 4:15 p.m. TBS
NCAA: Syracuse vs. Houston 6:45 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women’s
NCAA: Iowa vs. UConn 10 a.m. Ch 9
NCAA: Michigan vs. Baylor Noon Ch 9
NCAA: Indiana vs. NC State 3 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA: Arizona vs. Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Match Play quarterfinals 11 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB spring
Blue Jays vs. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox vs. Rangers 1 p.m. MLB
Giants vs. Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA
76ers at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Mississippi at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Oregon at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Kentucky at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC
UCLA at USC 6 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA hockey
Boston U. vs. St. Cloud St. 10 a.m. ESPNEWS
Omaha vs. Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPNU
NHL
Golden Knights at Avalanche Noon NHL
Oilers at Maple Leafs 4 p.m. NHL
Sharks at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ
Jets at Flames 7 p.m. NHL
Skating
ISU World Championships 5 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Norway vs. Turkey 9:50 a.m. ESPN2
Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Indiana at Michigan 11 a.m. BTN
Czech Republic vs. Belgium 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
Softball
Auburn at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
LSU at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN
Georgia at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC
Tennis
Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN
Volleyball
Purdue at Ohio State 11 a.m. ESPNU
TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ
Wisconsin at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
Indiana at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Loyola-Chicago 11:30 a.m. 102.1-FM
NCAA: Villanova vs. Baylor 2:15 p.m. 102.1-FM
NCAA: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas 4:15 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA: Syracuse vs. Houston 6:45 p.m. 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s
Arizona vs. Texas A&M 5 p.m. 1400-AM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Tucson at San Diego 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NCAA baseball
Oregon at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)