Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Baseball
KBO: SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears 1:55 a.m. ESPN
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 8 5 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
Horse racing Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLB
Padres at Athletics 1 p.m. Ch 11
Cardinals at Cubs, Game 1 2 p.m. MLB
Reds at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1
Cardinals at Cubs, Game 2 5 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ
Angels at Astros (JIP) 7:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Raptors vs. Celtics, Game 4 3:30 p.m. TNT
Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 2 6 p.m. TNT
NCAA football
Eastern Kentucky at Marshall 10 a.m. ESPN
Middle Tennessee State at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSS
SMU at Texas State 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Arkansas State at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 7 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
UEFA: North Macedonia vs. Armenia 5:50 a.m. ESPNEWS
UEFA: Iceland vs. England 9 a.m. Ch 9
UEFA: Portugal vs. Croatia 11:30 a.m. Ch 9
MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City 5 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Sky Blue at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!