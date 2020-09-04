 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Baseball

KBO: SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears 1:55 a.m. ESPN

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 8 5 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

Horse racing Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLB

Padres at Athletics 1 p.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at Cubs, Game 1 2 p.m. MLB

Reds at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1

Cardinals at Cubs, Game 2 5 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ

Angels at Astros (JIP) 7:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Raptors vs. Celtics, Game 4 3:30 p.m. TNT

Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 2 6 p.m. TNT

NCAA football

Eastern Kentucky at Marshall 10 a.m. ESPN

Middle Tennessee State at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSS

SMU at Texas State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas State at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 7 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

UEFA: North Macedonia vs. Armenia 5:50 a.m. ESPNEWS

UEFA: Iceland vs. England 9 a.m. Ch 9

UEFA: Portugal vs. Croatia 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City 5 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: Sky Blue at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

