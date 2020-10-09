Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball
KBO: NC Dinos at LG Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
NCAA football
Virginia Tech at North Carolina 9 a.m. Ch 9
Texas at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11
Florida at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPN
Texas State at Troy 9 a.m. ESPN2
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty 9 a.m. ESPNU
Missouri vs. LSU 9 a.m. SEC
The Citadel at Army 10:30 a.m. Ch 11
Texas Tech at Iowa State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Tennessee at Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
UTSA at BYU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at TCU 1 p.m. Ch 11
Middle Tennessee at FIU 1 p.m. ESPNU
FAU at Southern Miss 1 p.m. FSAZ
Arkansas at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN
Temple at Navy 3 p.m. CBSS
Florida State at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Miami at Clemson 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Alabama at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. ESPN
UTEP at Louisiana Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Marshall at Western Kentucky 4:30 p.m. FSAZ
Mississippi State at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC
Charlotte at North Texas 5 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
French Open, women’s final 6 a.m. Ch 4
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
