Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos at LG Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

NCAA football

Virginia Tech at North Carolina 9 a.m. Ch 9

Texas at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11

Florida at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPN

Texas State at Troy 9 a.m. ESPN2

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty 9 a.m. ESPNU

Missouri vs. LSU 9 a.m. SEC

The Citadel at Army 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

Texas Tech at Iowa State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Tennessee at Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

UTSA at BYU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at TCU 1 p.m. Ch 11

Middle Tennessee at FIU 1 p.m. ESPNU

FAU at Southern Miss 1 p.m. FSAZ

Arkansas at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN

Temple at Navy 3 p.m. CBSS

Florida State at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Miami at Clemson 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. ESPN

UTEP at Louisiana Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Marshall at Western Kentucky 4:30 p.m. FSAZ

Mississippi State at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

Charlotte at North Texas 5 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

French Open, women’s final 6 a.m. Ch 4

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

