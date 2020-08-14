You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

IndyCar qualifying Noon Ch 4

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 1:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Boxing

Top Rank 1 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf

U.S. Amateur, semifinals 4 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 5 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Pirates at Reds 3 p.m. FS1

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. Ch 11

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers-Angels or Brewers-Cubs 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

NHL Playoffs

Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 3 9 a.m. Ch 4

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 3 Noon CNBC

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning, Game 3 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Las Vegas vs. Washington 9 a.m. ESPN

Indiana vs. Los Angeles 11 a.m. ESPN

Minnesota vs. New York 3 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

NHL Playoffs

Coyotes vs. Avalanche, Game 3 Noon 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

