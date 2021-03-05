 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Rutgers at Minnesota 10 a.m. Ch 11

Georgetown at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 13

South Carolina at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN

Florida State at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Clemson 10 a.m. FSAZ

MVC semi: Loyola vs. TBD 11 a.m. CBSS

Mississippi State at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

Alabama at Georgia Noon Ch 13

Indiana at Purdue Noon ESPN

Oklahoma State at West Virginia Noon ESPN2

Arizona State at Utah Noon FS1

Villanova at Providence 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

LSU at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

USC at UCLA 2 p.m. Ch 13

MVC semifinal 2 p.m. CBSS

Illinois at Ohio State 2 p.m. ESPN

Virginia at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN2

Butler at Creighton 3 p.m. Ch 11

Texas A&M at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC

A-10 semi: St. Bonaventure vs. St. Louis 4 p.m. CBSS

Duke at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

Seton Hall at St. John’s 5 p.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC

OVC championship 6 p.m. ESPN2

Atlantic-10 semifinal 7 p.m. CBSS

Xavier at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1

WCC quarters: Saint Mary’s vs. TBD 7 p.m. ESPNU

UNLV at Wyoming 9 p.m. CBSS

Utah State at Fresno State 9 p.m. FS1

WCC quarters: Pepperdine vs. TBD 10 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s Big East quarters: UConn vs. St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

WCC quarters: Santa Clara vs. LMU Noon FSAZ

Big East quarters: Villanova vs. DePaul 1 p.m. FS2

SEC semifinal: Texas A&M vs. Georgia 2 p.m. ESPNU

Big East quarters: Marquette vs. TBD 4 p.m. FS2

SEC semifinal 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Big East quarters: Seton Hall vs. TBD 7 p.m. FS2

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey Texas at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58

MLB spring Twins vs. Red Sox 11 a.m. MLB

NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. BTN

Michigan at Minnesota 3 p.m. BTN

NCAA volleyball Purdue at Penn State Noon ESPNU

NHL Panthers at Predators Noon NHL

Wild at Coyotes 5 p.m. FSAZ

Maple Leafs at Canucks 5 p.m. NHL

Flames at Oilers 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Arsenal at Burnley 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton at Sheffield United 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund: Dortmund at Bayern Munich 10:25 a.m. Ch 9

EPL: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa 10:25 a.m. NBCS

UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Texas at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes says Arizona's 'defensive intensity' carried team to 16-point win

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News