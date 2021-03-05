Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s Rutgers at Minnesota 10 a.m. Ch 11
Georgetown at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 13
South Carolina at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN
Florida State at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Clemson 10 a.m. FSAZ
MVC semi: Loyola vs. TBD 11 a.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
Alabama at Georgia Noon Ch 13
Indiana at Purdue Noon ESPN
Oklahoma State at West Virginia Noon ESPN2
Arizona State at Utah Noon FS1
Villanova at Providence 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
LSU at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
USC at UCLA 2 p.m. Ch 13
MVC semifinal 2 p.m. CBSS
Illinois at Ohio State 2 p.m. ESPN
Virginia at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN2
Butler at Creighton 3 p.m. Ch 11
Texas A&M at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC
A-10 semi: St. Bonaventure vs. St. Louis 4 p.m. CBSS
Duke at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
Seton Hall at St. John’s 5 p.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
OVC championship 6 p.m. ESPN2
Atlantic-10 semifinal 7 p.m. CBSS
Xavier at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1
WCC quarters: Saint Mary’s vs. TBD 7 p.m. ESPNU
UNLV at Wyoming 9 p.m. CBSS
Utah State at Fresno State 9 p.m. FS1
WCC quarters: Pepperdine vs. TBD 10 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s Big East quarters: UConn vs. St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1
WCC quarters: Santa Clara vs. LMU Noon FSAZ
Big East quarters: Villanova vs. DePaul 1 p.m. FS2
SEC semifinal: Texas A&M vs. Georgia 2 p.m. ESPNU
Big East quarters: Marquette vs. TBD 4 p.m. FS2
SEC semifinal 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Big East quarters: Seton Hall vs. TBD 7 p.m. FS2
Golf PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf
Hockey Texas at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58
MLB spring Twins vs. Red Sox 11 a.m. MLB
NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Michigan State 12:30 p.m. BTN
Michigan at Minnesota 3 p.m. BTN
NCAA volleyball Purdue at Penn State Noon ESPNU
NHL Panthers at Predators Noon NHL
Wild at Coyotes 5 p.m. FSAZ
Maple Leafs at Canucks 5 p.m. NHL
Flames at Oilers 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Arsenal at Burnley 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Southampton at Sheffield United 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund: Dortmund at Bayern Munich 10:25 a.m. Ch 9
EPL: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa 10:25 a.m. NBCS
UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey Texas at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)