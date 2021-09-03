Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Basketball, men's
Big3 League consolation game 1 p.m. Ch 13
Big3 League championship 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Football
Tulane at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 9
Penn State at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Ch 11
Ford.-Nebraska. or Temple-Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN
Holy Cross at UConn 9 a.m. CBSS
Western Michigan at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPN
Army at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU
Stanford vs. Kansas State 9 a.m. FS1
Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
Fresno State at Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Alabama vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Indiana at Iowa 12:30 p.m. BTN
Marshall at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
West Virginia at Maryland 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Central Michigan at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Louisiana at Texas 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
San Jose State at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Syracuse at Ohio 4 p.m. CBSS
Texas Tech vs. Houston 4 p.m. ESPN
Oregon State at Purdue 4 p.m. FS1
Georgia vs. Clemson 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
UTSA at Illinois 4:30 p.m. BTN
FAU at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC
Kent State at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU
Montana at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N
LSU at UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
New Mexico St. at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Arizona vs. BYU 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Nevada at California 7:30 p.m. FS1
Utah State at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
Solheim Cup 4:30 a.m. Golf
Solheim Cup 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
Solheim Cup 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 3 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Orioles at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Twins at Rays 1 p.m. FS1
Phillies at Marlins 4 p.m. MLB
Mariners at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Dodgers-Giants or Astros-Padres 7 p.m. MLB
Softball Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. FS2
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Mercury at Fever 10 a.m. BSAZ
Mystics at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
Football
Penn State at Wisconsin 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
Mariners at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona vs. BYU 7:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona vs. BYU 7:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)