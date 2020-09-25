Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
MLB
Marlins at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Athletics at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Brewers at Cardinals 4 p.m. Ch 11
Reds at Twins 4 p.m. FS1
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Padres at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Angels at Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Nuggets vs. Lakers, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT
NCAA football
UCF at East Carolina 9 a.m. Ch 9
Kansas State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11
Florida at Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPN
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette 9 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia State at Charlotte 9 a.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Iowa State at TCU 10:30 a.m. FS1
Tulane at Southern Miss 11:30 a.m. FSAZ
West Virginia at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Texas at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi State at LSU 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Army at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN
UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Alabama at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN
Florida State at Miami 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Kansas at Baylor 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Tennessee at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
Troy at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Stars vs. Lightning, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Man. United at Brighton 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Everton at Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Tigres at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Chicago at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
