Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

MLB

Marlins at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Athletics at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Brewers at Cardinals 4 p.m. Ch 11

Reds at Twins 4 p.m. FS1

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Padres at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Angels at Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Nuggets vs. Lakers, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT

NCAA football

UCF at East Carolina 9 a.m. Ch 9

Kansas State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11

Florida at Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPN

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette 9 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia State at Charlotte 9 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Iowa State at TCU 10:30 a.m. FS1

Tulane at Southern Miss 11:30 a.m. FSAZ

West Virginia at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Texas at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Mississippi State at LSU 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Army at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN

UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Alabama at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN

Florida State at Miami 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Kansas at Baylor 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

Troy at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Stars vs. Lightning, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Man. United at Brighton 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Everton at Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Tigres at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: Chicago at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

