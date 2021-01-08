 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Ohio State at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Richmond at George Mason 10 a.m. CBSS

Alabama at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN2

St. John’s at Creighton 10 a.m. FS1

Miami at NC State 10 a.m. FSAZ

G. Washington at St. Bonaventure 10 a.m. NBCS

Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Rhode Island at VCU Noon CBSS

Tennessee at Texas A&M Noon ESPN2

Seton Hall at DePaul Noon FS1

Fordham at Duquesne Noon NBCS

Baylor at TCU 1 p.m. ESPN

Washington at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. SEC

UConn at Butler 2 p.m. CBSS

Texas Tech at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU

UNLV at Colorado State 2 p.m. FS1

La Salle at UMass 2 p.m. NBCS

Oklahoma at Kansas 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

Kentucky at Florida 3 p.m. ESPN

Washington State at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Oklahoma State at Kansas State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Saint Louis at St. Joseph’s 4 p.m. NBCS

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Georgetown at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN

USC at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Nevada at San Diego State 7 p.m. CBSS

UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN

Oregon at Utah 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s

TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ

Iowa at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA Nuggets at 76ers 1 p.m. NBA

Suns at Pacers 5 p.m. FSAZ

Heat at Wizards 5 p.m. NBA

NCAA hockey

Michigan at Michigan State 2:30 p.m. BTN

NFL Playoffs

Colts at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Seahawks 2:40 p.m. Ch 11

Buccaneers at Washington 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM

NBA

Suns at Pacers 5 p.m. 1490-AM

NFL Playoffs

Colts at Bills 11 a.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

