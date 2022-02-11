 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Texas A&M at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN

Texas at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2

Creighton at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Arkansas at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC

Seton Hall at Villanova 11 a.m. Ch 11

Oklahoma at Kansas 11 a.m. Ch 13

Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Florida State at North Carolina Noon ESPN

West Virginia at Oklahoma State Noon ESPN2

Davidson at Rhode Island Noon ESPNU

Rutgers at Wisconsin Noon FS1

South Carolina at Georgia Noon SEC

Miami at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSAZ

Memphis at Houston 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Indiana at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

The Citadel at VMI 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Florida at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN

Georgia Tech at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPNU

California at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Marquette at Butler 2:30 p.m. FS1

Grambling St. at Texas Southern 2:30 p.m. NBA

Fordham at Duquesne 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Ohio State at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

SMU at East Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1

Air Force at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi State at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Utah at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Penn State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC

BYU at Pepperdine 8 p.m. CBSS

UCLA at USC 8 p.m. ESPN

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at Washington State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii 9:59 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Navy at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Grambling St. at Texas Southern Noon NBA

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Hockey

Minnesota at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN

NBA

Lakers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

Magic at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Maple Leafs at Canucks 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Serie A: Bologna at Lazio 7 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Man. City at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Club America at S. Laguna 8 p.m. FS2

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Memphis at Houston 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at Washington 4 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Washington 4 p.m. 107.5-FM

Ohio State at Michigan 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Colorado 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Magic at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

