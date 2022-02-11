Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Texas A&M at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN
Texas at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2
Creighton at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Arkansas at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC
Seton Hall at Villanova 11 a.m. Ch 11
Oklahoma at Kansas 11 a.m. Ch 13
Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Florida State at North Carolina Noon ESPN
West Virginia at Oklahoma State Noon ESPN2
Davidson at Rhode Island Noon ESPNU
Rutgers at Wisconsin Noon FS1
South Carolina at Georgia Noon SEC
Miami at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSAZ
Memphis at Houston 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Indiana at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
The Citadel at VMI 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Florida at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN
Georgia Tech at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPNU
California at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Marquette at Butler 2:30 p.m. FS1
Grambling St. at Texas Southern 2:30 p.m. NBA
Fordham at Duquesne 3:30 p.m. CBSS
Ohio State at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
SMU at East Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1
Air Force at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Utah at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Penn State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
Mississippi at Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC
BYU at Pepperdine 8 p.m. CBSS
UCLA at USC 8 p.m. ESPN
Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at Washington State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii 9:59 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Navy at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Grambling St. at Texas Southern Noon NBA
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Hockey
Minnesota at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN
NBA
Lakers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
Magic at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NHL
Maple Leafs at Canucks 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Serie A: Bologna at Lazio 7 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Man. City at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Club America at S. Laguna 8 p.m. FS2
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Memphis at Houston 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Washington 4 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Washington 4 p.m. 107.5-FM
Ohio State at Michigan 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Colorado 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Magic at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)