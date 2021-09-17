 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 4 p.m. FS1

Football

Michigan State at Miami 9 a.m. Ch 9

Nebraska at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11

Northern Illinois at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN

UConn at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Cincinnati at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 9 a.m. ESPN2

Boston College at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU

Virginia Tech at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1

Howard vs. Hampton 9 a.m. NBCS

New Mexico at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC

Minnesota at Colorado 10 a.m. Pac-12N

Purdue at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Georgia Tech at Clemson 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

USC at Washington State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Alabama at Florida 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Kent State at Iowa 12:30 p.m. BTN

SMU at Louisiana Tech 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Florida State at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Ohio State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado State at Toledo 1 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Arkansas State at Washington 1:15 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at San Diego State 4 p.m. CBSS

South Carolina at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPN

Auburn at Penn State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Utah State at Air Force 4:30 p.m. FS2

Stony Brook at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Central Michigan at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC

Tulane at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Boise State 6 p.m. FS1

NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona State at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Fresno State at UCLA 7:45 p.m. Pac-12N

San Jose State at Hawaii 9:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

Champions, second round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Indians-Yankees or Orioles-R. Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Tigers-Rays or Rockies-Nationals 1 p.m. MLB

Phillies-Mets or Cubs-Brewers 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Astros 4 p.m. BSAZ

Braves at Giants (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brentford at Wolves 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Arsenal at Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton at Man. City 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Everton at Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball

Louisville at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Football

Nebraska at Oklahoma 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

