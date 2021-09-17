Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 4 p.m. FS1
Football
Michigan State at Miami 9 a.m. Ch 9
Nebraska at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11
Northern Illinois at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN
UConn at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Cincinnati at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 9 a.m. ESPN2
Boston College at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1
Howard vs. Hampton 9 a.m. NBCS
New Mexico at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC
Minnesota at Colorado 10 a.m. Pac-12N
Purdue at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Georgia Tech at Clemson 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
USC at Washington State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Alabama at Florida 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Kent State at Iowa 12:30 p.m. BTN
SMU at Louisiana Tech 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Florida State at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Ohio State 12:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado State at Toledo 1 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Arkansas State at Washington 1:15 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at San Diego State 4 p.m. CBSS
South Carolina at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPN
Auburn at Penn State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Utah State at Air Force 4:30 p.m. FS2
Stony Brook at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Central Michigan at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC
Tulane at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Boise State 6 p.m. FS1
NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona State at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Fresno State at UCLA 7:45 p.m. Pac-12N
San Jose State at Hawaii 9:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
Champions, second round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Indians-Yankees or Orioles-R. Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Tigers-Rays or Rockies-Nationals 1 p.m. MLB
Phillies-Mets or Cubs-Brewers 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Astros 4 p.m. BSAZ
Braves at Giants (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
EPL: Brentford at Wolves 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Arsenal at Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Southampton at Man. City 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Everton at Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Volleyball
Louisville at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Football
Nebraska at Oklahoma 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)