Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Formula One race 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
Football, NCAA
Texas vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 9
Michigan at Indiana 9 a.m. Ch 11
Purdue at Maryland 9 a.m. BTN
E. Michigan at W. Michigan 9 a.m. CBSS
Tennessee at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN
Missouri at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
TCU at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1
Arkansas at Mississippi State 9 a.m. SEC
Utah at UCLA 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Auburn at Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Wisconsin at Northwestern 12:30 p.m. BTN
Tulsa at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
East Carolina at Tulane 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. FS1
Ohio State at Michigan State 1 p.m. Ch 9
Duke at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. BSAZ
North Carolina at Miami 1 p.m. ESPN2
Washington at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
Wyoming at New Mexico 4 p.m. CBSS
Air Force at Utah State 4 p.m. FS1
James Madison at Arkansas State 4 p.m. NFL
Notre Dame vs. BYU 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Clemson at Boston College 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Washington State at USC 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Army at Wake Forest 4:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Iowa at Illinois 4:30 p.m. BTN
Kansas State at Iowa State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Alabama 5 p.m. Ch 13
Oregon at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Fresno State at Boise State 6:45 p.m. FS1
Hawaii at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Oregon State at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN
Jackson State at Alabama State (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 6 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Rays at Guardians, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2
Mariners at Blue Jays, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN
Padres at Mets, Game 2 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Phillies at Cardinals, Game 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA preseason
Hawks vs. Bucks 9 a.m. NBA
NHL
Sharks vs. Predators 11 a.m. NHL
Stars at Wild (preseason) 3 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo 6 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Brentford at Newcastle 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Tottenham at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Phoenix Rising at R.G. Valley 5:30 p.m. BSAZ
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
Cal Poly at Northern Arizona 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Texas A&M at Alabama 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Oregon at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Oregon at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)