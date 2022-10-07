 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Formula One race 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

Football, NCAA

Texas vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 9

Michigan at Indiana 9 a.m. Ch 11

Purdue at Maryland 9 a.m. BTN

E. Michigan at W. Michigan 9 a.m. CBSS

Tennessee at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN

Missouri at Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

TCU at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1

Arkansas at Mississippi State 9 a.m. SEC

Utah at UCLA 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Auburn at Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Wisconsin at Northwestern 12:30 p.m. BTN

Tulsa at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

East Carolina at Tulane 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Ohio State at Michigan State 1 p.m. Ch 9

Duke at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. BSAZ

North Carolina at Miami 1 p.m. ESPN2

Washington at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

Wyoming at New Mexico 4 p.m. CBSS

Air Force at Utah State 4 p.m. FS1

James Madison at Arkansas State 4 p.m. NFL

Notre Dame vs. BYU 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Clemson at Boston College 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Washington State at USC 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Army at Wake Forest 4:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Iowa at Illinois 4:30 p.m. BTN

Kansas State at Iowa State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Alabama 5 p.m. Ch 13

Oregon at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Fresno State at Boise State 6:45 p.m. FS1

Hawaii at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Oregon State at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN

Jackson State at Alabama State (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 6 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Rays at Guardians, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2

Mariners at Blue Jays, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN

Padres at Mets, Game 2 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Phillies at Cardinals, Game 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA preseason

Hawks vs. Bucks 9 a.m. NBA

NHL

Sharks vs. Predators 11 a.m. NHL

Stars at Wild (preseason) 3 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo 6 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Brentford at Newcastle 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Tottenham at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Phoenix Rising at R.G. Valley 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

Cal Poly at Northern Arizona 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Texas A&M at Alabama 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Oregon at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Oregon at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

