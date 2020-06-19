Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing The Royal Ascot 6 a.m. Ch 4

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

Soccer, men’s EPL: Watford vs. Leicester City 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Brighton vs. Arsenal 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg 6:20 a.m. FS1

Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: West Ham vs. Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: FC Tucson players back at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News