Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Baylor vs. Houston 2 p.m. Ch 13

Gonzaga vs. UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 13

Golf

Women’s Amateur, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58

Horse racing

Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes 2:30 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Braves at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Rockies 5 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Padres 5:40 p.m. BSAZ

White Sox at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

NCAA baseball

Washington at UCLA Noon Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Cal State Fullerton at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

NCAA football

Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. ESPNU

NHL

Penguins at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL

Stars at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NHL

Sharks at Kings 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Brom at Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Sheffield United at Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund: Bayern Munich at Leipzig 9 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Manchester City at Leicester City 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Liverpool at Arsenal 11:55 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: San Luis at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS1

Softball

Texas A&M at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

Missouri at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2

Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Miami Open, women’s final 10 a.m. TEN

Volleyball

Big East final 9:30 a.m. FS1

Illinois at Purdue 10:30 a.m. BTN

Iowa at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU

MEAC final 3 p.m. ESPNU

Wrestling

U.S. Olympic Trials 4:30 p.m. NBCS

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Baylor vs. Houston 2 p.m. 102.1-FM

Gonzaga vs. UCLA 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

