Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Baylor vs. Houston 2 p.m. Ch 13
Gonzaga vs. UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 13
Golf
Women’s Amateur, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58
Horse racing
Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes 2:30 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Braves at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Rockies 5 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Padres 5:40 p.m. BSAZ
White Sox at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
NCAA baseball
Washington at UCLA Noon Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Cal State Fullerton at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
NCAA football
Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. ESPNU
NHL
Penguins at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL
Stars at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NHL
Sharks at Kings 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Brom at Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Sheffield United at Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund: Bayern Munich at Leipzig 9 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Manchester City at Leicester City 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Liverpool at Arsenal 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Liga MX: San Luis at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS1
Softball
Texas A&M at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
Missouri at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2
Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Miami Open, women’s final 10 a.m. TEN
Volleyball
Big East final 9:30 a.m. FS1
Illinois at Purdue 10:30 a.m. BTN
Iowa at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU
MEAC final 3 p.m. ESPNU
Wrestling
U.S. Olympic Trials 4:30 p.m. NBCS
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Baylor vs. Houston 2 p.m. 102.1-FM
Gonzaga vs. UCLA 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)