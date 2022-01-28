Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Miami at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ
Duke at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN
LSU at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Wichita State at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU
Georgetown at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
La Salle at Davidson 10 a.m. USA
Michigan at Michigan State 10:30 a.m. Ch 13
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant Noon CBSS
Oklahoma at Auburn Noon ESPN
West Virginia at Arkansas Noon ESPN2
Missouri at Iowa State Noon ESPNU
Xavier at Creighton Noon FS1
St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure Noon USA
Indiana at Maryland 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Arizona State at Arizona 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Virginia Tech at Florida State 1 p.m. Ch 9
VCU at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at Mississippi 2 p.m. ESPNU
St. John’s at Villanova 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
Illinois at Northwestern 2:30 p.m. BTN
Marquette at Providence 2:30 p.m. FS1
Utah at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Furman at Mercer 4 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi State at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Rutgers at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN
Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
UConn at DePaul 4:30 p.m. FS1
California at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN
Houston at UCF 6 p.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC
BYU at Pacific 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah State at Nevada 8 p.m. CBSS
Oregon State at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ
Bowling
PBA Players Championship 6:30 p.m. FS1
Boxing
Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
European Tour, final round Midnight Golf
Hockey
Michigan at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN
Horses
Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2:30 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Nets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Golden Knights at Lightning 5 p.m. NHL
Sabres at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Tennis
Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN
Australian Open, women’s final (T) 6 a.m. ESPN2
Australian Open, men’s final (Sun.) 1:30 a.m. ESPN
Track and field
The Millrose Games 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Duke at Louisville 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
ASU at Arizona 12:30 p.m. 1290-AM
ASU at Arizona 12:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Kentucky at Kansas 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Nets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)