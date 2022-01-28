 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Miami at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ

Duke at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN

LSU at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU

Georgetown at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

La Salle at Davidson 10 a.m. USA

Michigan at Michigan State 10:30 a.m. Ch 13

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant Noon CBSS

Oklahoma at Auburn Noon ESPN

West Virginia at Arkansas Noon ESPN2

Missouri at Iowa State Noon ESPNU

Xavier at Creighton Noon FS1

St. Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure Noon USA

Indiana at Maryland 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Arizona State at Arizona 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Virginia Tech at Florida State 1 p.m. Ch 9

VCU at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at Mississippi 2 p.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at Villanova 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

Illinois at Northwestern 2:30 p.m. BTN

Marquette at Providence 2:30 p.m. FS1

Utah at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Furman at Mercer 4 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Rutgers at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN

Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

UConn at DePaul 4:30 p.m. FS1

California at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN

Houston at UCF 6 p.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

BYU at Pacific 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah State at Nevada 8 p.m. CBSS

Oregon State at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Texas at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ

Bowling

PBA Players Championship 6:30 p.m. FS1

Boxing

Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

European Tour, final round Midnight Golf

Hockey

Michigan at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN

Horses

Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2:30 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Nets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Golden Knights at Lightning 5 p.m. NHL

Sabres at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Tennis

Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN

Australian Open, women’s final (T) 6 a.m. ESPN2

Australian Open, men’s final (Sun.) 1:30 a.m. ESPN

Track and field

The Millrose Games 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Duke at Louisville 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

ASU at Arizona 12:30 p.m. 1290-AM

ASU at Arizona 12:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Kentucky at Kansas 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Nets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

