Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

Arkansas at North Carolina, Game 1 8 a.m. ESPN

Texas at East Carolina, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame at Tennessee, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN

Louisville at Texas A&M, Game 2 Noon ESPN2

Ole Miss at Southern Miss, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Oregon State, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN2

UConn at Stanford, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Boxing

Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN

Football

USFL: New Jersey vs. Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 4

USFL: Houston vs. Birmingham 3 p.m. USA

CFL: Edmonton at British Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Amateur 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Curtis Cup, second round 2 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round (T) 5 p.m. Golf

Horses

Belmont Stakes 2 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 1 p.m. BSAZ

Athletics at Guardians 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. Ch 11

NHL Playoffs

Rangers at Lightning, Game 6 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Scotland at Ireland 9 a.m. FS1

Poland at Netherlands 11:30 a.m. FS2

MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte Noon Ch 9

El Paso at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Track and field

Women’s NCAA Championships 2:30 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

