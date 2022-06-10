Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
Arkansas at North Carolina, Game 1 8 a.m. ESPN
Texas at East Carolina, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPNU
Notre Dame at Tennessee, Game 2 11 a.m. ESPN
Louisville at Texas A&M, Game 2 Noon ESPN2
Ole Miss at Southern Miss, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Oregon State, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN2
UConn at Stanford, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Boxing
Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN
Football
People are also reading…
USFL: New Jersey vs. Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 4
USFL: Houston vs. Birmingham 3 p.m. USA
CFL: Edmonton at British Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Curtis Cup, second round 2 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round (T) 5 p.m. Golf
Horses
Belmont Stakes 2 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 1 p.m. BSAZ
Athletics at Guardians 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. Ch 11
NHL Playoffs
Rangers at Lightning, Game 6 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Scotland at Ireland 9 a.m. FS1
Poland at Netherlands 11:30 a.m. FS2
MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte Noon Ch 9
El Paso at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Track and field
Women’s NCAA Championships 2:30 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)