Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR race 4:30 p.m. FS1

Boxing

Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Bowling

NCAA Championship 4 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

The Masters, third round Noon Ch 13

Hockey

San Diego at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58

MLB

Yankees at Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Athletics at Astros 1 p.m. FS1

Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. MLB

Nationals at Dodgers (JIP) 7:30 p.m. MLB

NBA

Lakers at Nets 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Wizards at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NCAA baseball

LSU at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC

Florida at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Oregon 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA football

Alabama A&M at Jackson State Noon ESPN

Delaware at Delaware State 3 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA hockey

Frozen Four title: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Panthers at Stars 11 a.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Blue Jackets 4 p.m. NHL

Oilers at Flames 7 p.m. . NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Ohio State at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN

EPL: Chelsea at Crystal Palace 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Northwestern at Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Georgetown at St. John’s 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, women’s

Sweden vs. United States 10 a.m. Ch 11

Softball

Alabama at Arkansas 9 p.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Mississippi 9 a.m. SEC

Duke at Florida State 11 a.m. ESPN2

Utah at California Noon Pac-12N

Indiana at Purdue, Game 1 1 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Oregon, Game 1 1 p.m. ESPN2

Auburn at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Purdue, Game 2 3:30 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Oregon, Game 2 4 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

San Diego at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Wizards at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

