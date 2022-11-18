 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Central Arkansas vs. Rider 4 a.m. ESPNU

Saint Louis vs. Maryland 11 a.m. ESPNN

Miami vs. Providence 2 p.m. ESPNN

The Citadel at Butler 5 p.m. FS2

Cross country, NCAA

Men’s and Women’s Championships 8 a.m. ESPNU

Football, NCAA

Navy at UCF 9 a.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 9

TCU at Baylor 10 a.m. Ch 11

Louisiana at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ

Indiana at Michigan State 10 a.m. BTN

UConn at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

Wisconsin at Nebraska 10 a.m. ESPN

Yale at Harvard 10 a.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Purdue 10 a.m. FS1

Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC

Washington State at Arizona Noon Pac-12N

Oregon State at Arizona State 12:15 p.m. ESPN2

Boston College at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Ohio State at Maryland 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Georgia at Kentucky 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

NC State at Louisville 1:30 p.m. BSAZ

Penn State at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. BTN

Akron at Buffalo 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Miami at Clemson 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Texas at Kansas 1:30 p.m. FS1

South Alabama at Southern Miss 1:30 p.m. NFL

Iowa at Minnesota 2 p.m. Ch 11

Cincinnati at Temple 2 p.m. ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

Georgia Tech at North Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at California 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at Wyoming 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at Iowa State 5 p.m. FS1

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

New Mexico State at Missouri 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

USC at UCLA 6 p.m. Ch 11

UAB at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado State at Air Force 7 p.m. FS2

Colorado at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

San Jose State at Utah State 7:45 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Utah at Oregon 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Beth.-Cookman at Florida A&M (T) 9 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, final round 11:30 p.m. Golf

NBA

Timberwolves at 76ers 5:30 p.m. NBA

Jazz at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. NBA

NHL

Devils at Senators 11 a.m. NHL

Flames at Panthers 2 p.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Wisconsin at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Cycling

El Tour de Tucson 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Football, NCAA

Washington State at Arizona Noon 1290-AM

Washington State at Arizona Noon 107.5-FM

Weber State at Northern Arizona 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Utah at Oregon (JIP) 9 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: San Jose at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

