Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Central Arkansas vs. Rider 4 a.m. ESPNU
Saint Louis vs. Maryland 11 a.m. ESPNN
Miami vs. Providence 2 p.m. ESPNN
The Citadel at Butler 5 p.m. FS2
Cross country, NCAA
Men’s and Women’s Championships 8 a.m. ESPNU
Football, NCAA
Navy at UCF 9 a.m. ESPN2
Illinois at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 9
TCU at Baylor 10 a.m. Ch 11
Louisiana at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ
Indiana at Michigan State 10 a.m. BTN
People are also reading…
UConn at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
Wisconsin at Nebraska 10 a.m. ESPN
Yale at Harvard 10 a.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Purdue 10 a.m. FS1
Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC
Washington State at Arizona Noon Pac-12N
Oregon State at Arizona State 12:15 p.m. ESPN2
Boston College at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Ohio State at Maryland 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Georgia at Kentucky 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
NC State at Louisville 1:30 p.m. BSAZ
Penn State at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. BTN
Akron at Buffalo 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Miami at Clemson 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Texas at Kansas 1:30 p.m. FS1
South Alabama at Southern Miss 1:30 p.m. NFL
Iowa at Minnesota 2 p.m. Ch 11
Cincinnati at Temple 2 p.m. ESPNU
Western Kentucky at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC
Georgia Tech at North Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at California 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at Wyoming 5 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
Texas Tech at Iowa State 5 p.m. FS1
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
New Mexico State at Missouri 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC
USC at UCLA 6 p.m. Ch 11
UAB at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado State at Air Force 7 p.m. FS2
Colorado at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N
San Jose State at Utah State 7:45 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS
Utah at Oregon 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Beth.-Cookman at Florida A&M (T) 9 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, final round 11:30 p.m. Golf
NBA
Timberwolves at 76ers 5:30 p.m. NBA
Jazz at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. NBA
NHL
Devils at Senators 11 a.m. NHL
Flames at Panthers 2 p.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Wisconsin at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Cycling
El Tour de Tucson 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Football, NCAA
Washington State at Arizona Noon 1290-AM
Washington State at Arizona Noon 107.5-FM
Weber State at Northern Arizona 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Utah at Oregon (JIP) 9 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: San Jose at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)