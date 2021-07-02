Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 8 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Football
IFL: Rattlers at Sugar Skulls 6 p.m. Ch 8/58
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Golf
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Mets at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Padres at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Nationals 4 p.m. Ch 11
Giants at D-backs 7 p.m. BSAZ
Rangers at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Hawks, Game 6 5:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Czech Republic vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. Ch 9
MLS: New England at Columbus 2 p.m. ESPN
Uruguay vs. Colombia 3 p.m. FS2
USL: Sacramento at San Diego 4 p.m. ESPN2
Argentina vs. Ecuador 6 p.m. FS1
Guatemala vs. Guyana 6:30 p.m. FS2
Tennis
Wimbledon, third round 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, third round 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Wimbledon, third round 11 a.m. ESPN
Water polo
Women’s: Russia at U.S. 5 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA
Mystics at Liberty 10 a.m. CBSS
Sun at Fever 10 a.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
Mets at Yankees 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Giants at D-backs 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)