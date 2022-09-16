 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. USA

Football, NCAA

UConn at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma at Nebraska 9 a.m. Ch 11

Western Kentucky at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN

Villanova at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

Purdue at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPN2

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPNU

Texas State at Baylor 9 a.m. FS1

Youngstown State at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

South Alabama at UCLA 11 a.m. Pac-12N

People are also reading…

California at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Morehouse vs. Howard Noon CNBC

Mississippi at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

BYU at Oregon 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Penn State at Auburn 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

New Mexico State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. BTN

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Colorado at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

UT Martin at Boise State 1 p.m. FS1

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

Colorado State at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Marshall at Bowling Green 2 p.m. NFL

Mississippi State at LSU 3 p.m. ESPNU

Toledo at Ohio State 4 p.m. Ch 11

Texas Tech at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan State at Washington 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nevada at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN

UCF at Florida Atlantic 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Pittsburgh at Western Michigan 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

SMU at Maryland 4:30 p.m. FS1

South Florida at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC

Montana State at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Miami at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN2

Fresno State at USC 7:30 p.m. Ch 11

Grambling St. at Jackson St. (T) 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

North Dakota State at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

Champions, second round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Twins at Guardians 10 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Brewers 4 p.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. City at Wolverhampton 4:30 a.m. USA

Bund.: Schalke 04 at Dortmund 6 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Bournemouth at Newcastle 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey 5 p.m. FS2

Phoenix Rising at San Diego 7 p.m. BSAZ+

RADIO SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

North Dakota at NAU 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Miami at Texas A&M 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

North Dakota State at Arizona 8 p.m. 1290-AM

North Dakota State at Arizona 8 p.m. 107.5-FM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News