Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. USA
Football, NCAA
UConn at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma at Nebraska 9 a.m. Ch 11
Western Kentucky at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN
Villanova at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
Purdue at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPN2
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPNU
Texas State at Baylor 9 a.m. FS1
Youngstown State at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
South Alabama at UCLA 11 a.m. Pac-12N
People are also reading…
California at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Morehouse vs. Howard Noon CNBC
Mississippi at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
BYU at Oregon 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Penn State at Auburn 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
New Mexico State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. BTN
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Colorado at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
UT Martin at Boise State 1 p.m. FS1
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
Colorado State at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Marshall at Bowling Green 2 p.m. NFL
Mississippi State at LSU 3 p.m. ESPNU
Toledo at Ohio State 4 p.m. Ch 11
Texas Tech at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan State at Washington 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nevada at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN
UCF at Florida Atlantic 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Pittsburgh at Western Michigan 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
SMU at Maryland 4:30 p.m. FS1
South Florida at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC
Montana State at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Miami at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN2
Fresno State at USC 7:30 p.m. Ch 11
Grambling St. at Jackson St. (T) 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
North Dakota State at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
Champions, second round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Twins at Guardians 10 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Brewers 4 p.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. City at Wolverhampton 4:30 a.m. USA
Bund.: Schalke 04 at Dortmund 6 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Bournemouth at Newcastle 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey 5 p.m. FS2
Phoenix Rising at San Diego 7 p.m. BSAZ+
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
North Dakota at NAU 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Miami at Texas A&M 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
North Dakota State at Arizona 8 p.m. 1290-AM
North Dakota State at Arizona 8 p.m. 107.5-FM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)