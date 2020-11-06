Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. NBCS
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
Horse racing
Breeders’ Cup 10 a.m. NBCS
Breeders’ Cup 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NCAA football
West Virginia at Texas 10 a.m. Ch 9
Arizona State at USC 10 a.m. Ch 11
Nebraska at Northwestern 10 a.m. BTN
Michigan State at Iowa 10 a.m. ESPN
North Carolina at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN2
Arkansas State at Louisiana 10 a.m. ESPNU
Michigan at Indiana 10 a.m. FS1
Boston College at Syracuse Noon FSAZ
Houston at Cincinnati 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Florida vs. Georgia 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Minnesota at Illinois 1:30 p.m. BTN
Fresno State at UNLV 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Texas Tech at TCU 1:30 p.m. FS1
Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. Ch 11
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. FSAZ
Texas A&M at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Colorado 5 p.m. ESPN2
Baylor at Iowa State 5 p.m. FS1
Clemson at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. Ch 4
Stanford at Oregon 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Rutgers at Ohio State 5:30 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Manchester United at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leeds United at Crystal Palace 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Sheffield United at Chelsea 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
UEFA: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona 6 p.m. CBSS
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football
West Virginia at Texas 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Texas A&M at South Carolina 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Note: Matchups may change depending on game cancellations
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Matchups may change depending on game cancellations

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
