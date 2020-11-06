 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. NBCS

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Breeders’ Cup 10 a.m. NBCS

Breeders’ Cup 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NCAA football

West Virginia at Texas 10 a.m. Ch 9

Arizona State at USC 10 a.m. Ch 11

Nebraska at Northwestern 10 a.m. BTN

Michigan State at Iowa 10 a.m. ESPN

North Carolina at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN2

Arkansas State at Louisiana 10 a.m. ESPNU

Michigan at Indiana 10 a.m. FS1

Boston College at Syracuse Noon FSAZ

Houston at Cincinnati 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Florida vs. Georgia 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Minnesota at Illinois 1:30 p.m. BTN

Fresno State at UNLV 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at TCU 1:30 p.m. FS1

Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. Ch 11

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. FSAZ

Texas A&M at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Colorado 5 p.m. ESPN2

Baylor at Iowa State 5 p.m. FS1

Clemson at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. Ch 4

Stanford at Oregon 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Rutgers at Ohio State 5:30 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Manchester United at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United at Crystal Palace 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Sheffield United at Chelsea 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

UEFA: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona 6 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football

West Virginia at Texas 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Texas A&M at South Carolina 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Note: Matchups may change depending on game cancellations

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

