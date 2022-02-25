Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 13
Elon at Northeastern 10 a.m. CBSS
Purdue at Michigan State 10 a.m. ESPN
Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo 10 a.m. ESPNU
Duquesne at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. USA
Butler at Marquette 11 a.m. Ch 13
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Arkansas Noon Ch 13
Navy at Colgate Noon CBSS
North Carolina at NC State Noon ESPN
Texas at West Virginia Noon ESPN2
Iowa State at Kansas State Noon ESPNU
Fordham at Davidson 12:30 p.m. USA
Virginia Tech at Miami 1 p.m. BSAZ
Seton Hall at Xavier 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Texas A&M at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Oregon State 2 p.m. Ch 13
Southern Illinois at Drake 2 p.m. CBSS
Auburn at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN
Florida State at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2
VCU at UMass 2:30 p.m. USA
San Francisco at San Diego 3 p.m. BSAZ
Wisconsin at Rutgers 4 p.m. BTN
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s 4 p.m. CBSS
Duke at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN
Texas Tech at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N
South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Pacific at Loyola Marymount 5:30 p.m. BSAZ
Nevada at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN2
Pepperdine at BYU 6 p.m. ESPNU
Creighton at Providence 6 p.m. FS1
Stanford at California 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Missouri at LSU 6:30 p.m. SEC
Boise State at UNLV 8 p.m. CBSS
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. ESPN
USC at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at Utah 8 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado State at Utah State 8:30 p.m. FS1
Long Beach State at UC Irvine 10 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women's
Oregon at Utah 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Kansas State at Oklahoma 3 p.m. BSAZ+
UCLA at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
The Winter Cup 11 a.m. Ch 4
Hockey, NCAA
Wisconsin at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
NBA
Nets at Bucks 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Capitals at Flyers 10:30 a.m. NHL
Rangers at Penguins 1 p.m. Ch 9
Lightning at Predators 5:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: Tottenham at Leeds United 5:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Watford at Man. United 8 a.m. USA
MLS: New England at Portland 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
Track Indoor Championships, Day 1 3 p.m. CNBC
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Florida State at Virginia 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women's
USC at Arizona Noon 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Nets at Bucks 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)