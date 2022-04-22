 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 1 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Mississippi State at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN

Arizona State at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia 9 a.m. Ch 11

UCLA spring game 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Penn State spring game 11 a.m. BTN

Utah spring game 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Oregon spring game 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Washington State spring game 3 p.m. Pac-12N

USFL: Houston at Birmingham 4 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey

U-18 Worlds: United States vs. Canada 12:30 p.m. NHL

MLB

Guardians-Yankees or Giants-Nationals 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox at Twins 1 p.m. FS1

Mets at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Playoffs

76ers at Raptors, Game 4 11 a.m. TNT

Mavericks at Jazz, Game 4 1:30 p.m. TNT

Celtics at Nets, Game 3 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Grizzlies at Timberwolves, Game 4 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Penguins at Red Wings 9:30 a.m. NHL

Rangers at Bruins Noon Ch 9

Predators at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL

Blues at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man.. United at Arsenal 4:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia 6 p.m. CBSS

EPL: Aston Villa at Leicester 7 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Watford at Manchester City 7 a.m. USA

Bund.: Dortmund at B. Munich 9:25 a.m. Ch 9

EPL: Tottenham at Brentford 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: Chicago at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Washington at N. Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13

Softball, NCAA

LSU at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at South Carolina Noon SEC

Arizona at Utah 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Auburn at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Indiana 3 p.m. BTN

Alabama at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

Texas at Oklahoma State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Diego 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

Brewers at Phillies 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Mets at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

