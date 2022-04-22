Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 1 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball, NCAA
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
Mississippi State at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN
Arizona State at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia 9 a.m. Ch 11
UCLA spring game 9 a.m. Pac-12N
Penn State spring game 11 a.m. BTN
Utah spring game 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Oregon spring game 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Washington State spring game 3 p.m. Pac-12N
USFL: Houston at Birmingham 4 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf
Hockey
U-18 Worlds: United States vs. Canada 12:30 p.m. NHL
MLB
Guardians-Yankees or Giants-Nationals 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox at Twins 1 p.m. FS1
Mets at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
NBA Playoffs
76ers at Raptors, Game 4 11 a.m. TNT
Mavericks at Jazz, Game 4 1:30 p.m. TNT
Celtics at Nets, Game 3 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Grizzlies at Timberwolves, Game 4 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Penguins at Red Wings 9:30 a.m. NHL
Rangers at Bruins Noon Ch 9
Predators at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL
Blues at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man.. United at Arsenal 4:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia 6 p.m. CBSS
EPL: Aston Villa at Leicester 7 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Watford at Manchester City 7 a.m. USA
Bund.: Dortmund at B. Munich 9:25 a.m. Ch 9
EPL: Tottenham at Brentford 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: Chicago at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Washington at N. Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13
Softball, NCAA
LSU at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Florida 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at South Carolina Noon SEC
Arizona at Utah 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Auburn at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Indiana 3 p.m. BTN
Alabama at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Texas at Oklahoma State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at San Diego 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
Brewers at Phillies 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Mets at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
