Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
Horse racing Preakness Stakes 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
NCAA football Baylor at West Virginia 9 a.m. Ch 9
TCU at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11
South Carolina at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN
Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
East Carolina at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
UTSA at UAB 9:30 a.m. FSAZ
Abilene Christian at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Boston College 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Texas A&M at Alabama 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Oklahoma State at Kansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at SMU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Texas Tech at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi at Kentucky 12:30 p.m. SEC
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 1 p.m. ESPNU
Jacksonville State at Florida State 1 p.m. FSAZ
Navy at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSS
Oklahoma at Iowa State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Auburn at Georgia 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Southern Miss at North Texas 4:30 p.m. FSAZ
LSU at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. SEC
Soccer, men’s EPL: Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leeds United vs. Manchester City 9 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: Orlando City SC vs. NY Red Bulls 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, women’s NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC 7 p.m. CBSS
Tennis French Open, third round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. (Sun.) TEN
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!