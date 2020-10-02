 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1

IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

Horse racing Preakness Stakes 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

NCAA football Baylor at West Virginia 9 a.m. Ch 9

TCU at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11

South Carolina at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

East Carolina at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

UTSA at UAB 9:30 a.m. FSAZ

Abilene Christian at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Boston College 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Texas A&M at Alabama 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Oklahoma State at Kansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Memphis at SMU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Texas Tech at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi at Kentucky 12:30 p.m. SEC

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 1 p.m. ESPNU

Jacksonville State at Florida State 1 p.m. FSAZ

Navy at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSS

Oklahoma at Iowa State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Auburn at Georgia 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Southern Miss at North Texas 4:30 p.m. FSAZ

LSU at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. SEC

Soccer, men’s EPL: Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United vs. Manchester City 9 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: Orlando City SC vs. NY Red Bulls 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, women’s NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC 7 p.m. CBSS

Tennis French Open, third round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, round of 16 2 a.m. (Sun.) TEN

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

