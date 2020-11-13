 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SATURDAY

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. FS1

Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

The Masters, second round (conclusion) 5:30 a.m. ESPN

The Masters, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13

NCAA football

Indiana at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 9

TCU at West Virginia 10 a.m. Ch 11

Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Middle Tennessee at Marshall 10 a.m. CBSS

Miami at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. ESPN

Army at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPN2

Western Carolina at Liberty 10 a.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Fresno State at Utah State 12:30 p.m. FS2

North Texas at UAB 1 p.m. FSAZ

Notre Dame at Boston College 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

USC at Arizona 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Southern Miss at Western Kentucky 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Colorado at Stanford 1:30 p.m. ESPN

South Florida at Houston 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Baylor at Texas Tech 2 p.m. FS1

Nevada at New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS2

Oregon at Washington State 5 p.m. Ch 11

Arkansas at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN

SMU at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. FSAZ

Wisconsin at Michigan 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Northwestern at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN

Temple at UCF 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Mississippi 5:30 p.m. SEC

UNLV at San Jose State 8:30 p.m. FS2

Oregon State at Washington 9 p.m. FS1

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football

USC at Arizona 1:30 p.m. 1290-AM

USC at Arizona 1:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Baylor at Texas Tech 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

