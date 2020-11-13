Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. FS1
Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
The Masters, second round (conclusion) 5:30 a.m. ESPN
The Masters, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13
NCAA football
Indiana at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 9
TCU at West Virginia 10 a.m. Ch 11
Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Middle Tennessee at Marshall 10 a.m. CBSS
Miami at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. ESPN
Army at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPN2
Western Carolina at Liberty 10 a.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Fresno State at Utah State 12:30 p.m. FS2
North Texas at UAB 1 p.m. FSAZ
Notre Dame at Boston College 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
USC at Arizona 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Southern Miss at Western Kentucky 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Colorado at Stanford 1:30 p.m. ESPN
South Florida at Houston 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baylor at Texas Tech 2 p.m. FS1
Nevada at New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS2
Oregon at Washington State 5 p.m. Ch 11
Arkansas at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN
SMU at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. FSAZ
Wisconsin at Michigan 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Northwestern at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN
Temple at UCF 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Mississippi 5:30 p.m. SEC
UNLV at San Jose State 8:30 p.m. FS2
Oregon State at Washington 9 p.m. FS1
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football
USC at Arizona 1:30 p.m. 1290-AM
USC at Arizona 1:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Baylor at Texas Tech 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
