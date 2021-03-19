 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Trucks race 11:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

NCAA: Georgetown vs. Colorado 9 a.m. Ch 13

NIT: Dayton vs. Memphis 9 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA: UNC Greensboro vs. Florida State 9:30 a.m. TRU

NCAA: Eastern Washington vs. Kansas 10 a.m. TBS

NCAA: St. Bonaventure vs. LSU 10:30 a.m. TNT

NCAA: Texas Southern vs. Michigan Noon Ch 13

NCAA: UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton 12:20 p.m. TRU

NCAA: Iona vs. Alabama 12:50 p.m. TBS

NCAA: Drake vs. USC 1:20 p.m. TNT

NIT: Mississippi State vs. Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPN

NCAA: Grand Canyon vs. Iowa 3:15 p.m. TBS

NCAA: Maryland vs. UConn 4 p.m. Ch 13

NCAA: Ohio vs. Virginia 4 p.m. TRU

NCAA: Missouri vs. Oklahoma 4:15 p.m. TNT

NCAA: Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga 6:10 p.m. TBS

NCAA: UCLA vs. BYU 6:40 p.m. Ch 13

NCAA: Abilene Christian vs. Texas 6:45 p.m. TRU

NCAA: VCU vs. Oregon 6:50 p.m. TNT

Boxing

Top Rank Noon ESPN

Golf

European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

Hockey, men’s

San Diego at Tucson 5 p.m. Ch 8/58

Hockey, women’s

NCAA final: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Horse racing

The Louisiana Derby 3 p.m. NBCS

MLB spring

Red Sox vs. Braves 10 a.m. MLB

Dodgers vs. Padres 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Warriors at Grizzlies 5 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC

Houston at Oklahoma Noon FSAZ

NCAA football

Jackson State at Alabama State 1 p.m. ESPN2

Cal Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA gymnastics

Pac-12 Championships 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 Championships 6 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA softball

Howard at Norfolk State 11 a.m. ESPNU

Team Mexico at Oklahoma 10 a.m. FSAZ

Texas Southern at Alabama State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Georgia 2:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Washington, Game 1 3:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona at Washington, Game 2 6 p.m. Pac-12A

NCAA wrestling

NCAA Championships 8 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Championships 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Wild at Avalanche Noon NHL

Flyers at Islanders 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Ducks 5 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

Liga MX: Queretaro at Tijuana 8 p.m. FS1

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

NCAA Tournament games All Day 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

San Diego at Tucson 5 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)

