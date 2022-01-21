Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 11
Virginia Tech at Boston College 10 a.m. BSAZ
Rutgers at Minnesota 10 a.m. BTN
Syracuse at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN
West Virginia at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2
Seton Hall at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1
G. Washington at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. USA
Kentucky at Auburn 11 a.m. Ch 13
Vanderbilt at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
Army at Navy 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Florida State at Miami Noon ESPN
Oklahoma State at Texas Noon ESPN2
Tulane at UCF Noon ESPNU
Colorado State at Air Force Noon FS1
St. Joseph’s at VCU 12:30 p.m. USA
Missouri State at Loyola Chicago 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Georgia at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC
Notre Dame at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN
TCU at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at Mississippi State 2 p.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN
Richmond at La Salle 2:30 p.m. USA
DePaul at Creighton 3:30 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
East Carolina at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2
Drake at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
USC at Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
New Mexico at Wyoming 5:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington St. at Oregon St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount 8 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Stanford 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS
BYU at San Diego 2 p.m. BSAZ
Bowling
Players Championship, East Finals 2 p.m. FS1
Players Championship, South Finals 4 p.m. FS1
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 5 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Michigan at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN
HS foot. The Polynesian Bowl 9:30 a.m. CBSS
NBA
Thunder at Cavaliers 6 p.m. NBA
Pacers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NFL Playoffs
Bengals at Titans 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
49ers at Packers 6:15 p.m. Ch 11
NHL
Flyers at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL
Canadiens at Avalanche 5 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Aston Villa at Everton 5:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Udinese at Genoa 7 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Newcastle at Leeds 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Man City at Southampton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS2
Tennis
Australian Open, third round 6 a.m. ESPN2
Australian Open, round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Syracuse at Duke 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Ontario 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Pacers at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL Playoffs
Bengals at Titans 2:30 p.m. 1290-AM
49ers at Packers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)