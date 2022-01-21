 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 11

Virginia Tech at Boston College 10 a.m. BSAZ

Rutgers at Minnesota 10 a.m. BTN

Syracuse at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2

Seton Hall at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

G. Washington at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. USA

Kentucky at Auburn 11 a.m. Ch 13

Vanderbilt at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

Army at Navy 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Florida State at Miami Noon ESPN

Oklahoma State at Texas Noon ESPN2

Tulane at UCF Noon ESPNU

Colorado State at Air Force Noon FS1

St. Joseph’s at VCU 12:30 p.m. USA

Missouri State at Loyola Chicago 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Georgia at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC

Notre Dame at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Iowa State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Mississippi State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN

Richmond at La Salle 2:30 p.m. USA

DePaul at Creighton 3:30 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

East Carolina at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2

Drake at Northern Iowa 4 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

USC at Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

New Mexico at Wyoming 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington St. at Oregon St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount 8 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Stanford 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

BYU at San Diego 2 p.m. BSAZ

Bowling

Players Championship, East Finals 2 p.m. FS1

Players Championship, South Finals 4 p.m. FS1

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 5 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Michigan at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN

HS foot. The Polynesian Bowl 9:30 a.m. CBSS

NBA

Thunder at Cavaliers 6 p.m. NBA

Pacers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL Playoffs

Bengals at Titans 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

49ers at Packers 6:15 p.m. Ch 11

NHL

Flyers at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL

Canadiens at Avalanche 5 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Aston Villa at Everton 5:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Udinese at Genoa 7 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Newcastle at Leeds 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Man City at Southampton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS2

Tennis

Australian Open, third round 6 a.m. ESPN2

Australian Open, round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Syracuse at Duke 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Ontario 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Pacers at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Playoffs

Bengals at Titans 2:30 p.m. 1290-AM

49ers at Packers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

