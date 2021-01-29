 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Alabama at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN

Clemson at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPNU

Providence at Georgetown 11 a.m. Ch 13

La Salle at VCU 11 a.m. NBCS

George Mason at St. Bonaventure Noon CBSS

Florida at West Virginia Noon ESPN

Texas Tech at LSU Noon ESPN2

TCU at Missouri Noon ESPNU

Utah at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Villanova at Seton Hall 1 p.m. Ch 11

Wisconsin at Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Rhode Island at Dayton 2 p.m. CBSS

Auburn at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. ESPN2

UCF at Wichita State 2 p.m. ESPNU

California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Xavier at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1

Pacific at BYU 4 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Ga. Southern 4 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Minnesota at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN

Creighton at DePaul 6 p.m. CBSS

Texas at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN

Gonzaga at Pepperdine 6 p.m. ESPN2

Robert Morris at Wright State 6 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC

Wyoming at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS

Stanford at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s

Georgetown at Creighton Noon FS1

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 4 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Gymnastics

Washington at Utah 8 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Lakers at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

Suns at Mavericks 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football

Senior Bowl 12:30 p.m. NFL

NCAA hockey

Minnesota at Ohio State 3 p.m. BTN

NHL

Devils at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL

Maple Leafs at Oilers 5 p.m. NHL

Canucks at Jets 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Newcastle United at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Sheffield United at Man. City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana 8 p.m. FS1

Volleyball Wisconsin at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN

Kentucky at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

California at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM

California at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Lakers at Celtics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Find out what’s on TV and radio today in the sporting world.

