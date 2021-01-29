Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Alabama at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPN
Clemson at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPNU
Providence at Georgetown 11 a.m. Ch 13
La Salle at VCU 11 a.m. NBCS
George Mason at St. Bonaventure Noon CBSS
Florida at West Virginia Noon ESPN
Texas Tech at LSU Noon ESPN2
TCU at Missouri Noon ESPNU
Utah at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Villanova at Seton Hall 1 p.m. Ch 11
Wisconsin at Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
Rhode Island at Dayton 2 p.m. CBSS
Auburn at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN
Arkansas at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. ESPN2
UCF at Wichita State 2 p.m. ESPNU
California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Xavier at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1
Pacific at BYU 4 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Coastal Carolina at Ga. Southern 4 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Minnesota at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN
Creighton at DePaul 6 p.m. CBSS
Texas at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN
Gonzaga at Pepperdine 6 p.m. ESPN2
Robert Morris at Wright State 6 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC
Wyoming at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS
Stanford at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s
Georgetown at Creighton Noon FS1
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 4 p.m. FS1
PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Gymnastics
Washington at Utah 8 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Lakers at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
Suns at Mavericks 7 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA football
Senior Bowl 12:30 p.m. NFL
NCAA hockey
Minnesota at Ohio State 3 p.m. BTN
NHL
Devils at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL
Maple Leafs at Oilers 5 p.m. NHL
Canucks at Jets 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Newcastle United at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Sheffield United at Man. City 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana 8 p.m. FS1
Volleyball Wisconsin at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN
Kentucky at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
California at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM
California at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Lakers at Celtics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
