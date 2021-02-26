Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
Michigan at Indiana 10 a.m. Ch 11
Texas at Texas Tech 10 a.m. Ch 13
Tennessee at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN
Liberty at Bellarmine 10 a.m. ESPNU
Georgetown at DePaul 10 a.m. FS1
South Carolina at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Washington at Arizona Noon Ch 13
Rice at Louisiana Tech Noon CBSS
Illinois at Wisconsin Noon ESPN
LSU at Arkansas Noon ESPN2
VCU at Davidson Noon ESPNU
Miami at Clemson Noon FSAZ
Marquette at UConn 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. Ch 9
Mississippi at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m. SEC
Florida at Kentucky 2 p.m. Ch 13
Boise State at San Diego State 2 p.m. CBSS
Florida State at North Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN
Kansas State at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2
Temple at UCF 2 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
La Salle at George Mason 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Creighton at Xavier 3 p.m. Ch 11
Northern Iowa at Illinois State 4 p.m. CBSS
Louisville at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2
TCU at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Alabama at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Stanford 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Minnesota at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
Baylor at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN
USC at Utah 6 p.m. ESPN2
NC Central at NC A&T 6 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPN2
Saint Mary’s at BYU 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
St. John’s at Creighton Noon FS1
Indiana at Ohio State 1 p.m. BTN
Seton Hall at Villanova 6 p.m. FS1
Boxing PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round (T) 6 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
Oregon State at UCLA Noon Pac-12N
NBA
Pelicans at Spurs 6 p.m. NBA
Mavericks at Nets 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA hockey
Ohio State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. FSAZ
NHL
Capitals at Devils 11 a.m. NHL
Maple Leafs at Oilers 5 p.m. NHL
Avalanche at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Ham United at Manchester City 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Brighton at West Brom 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Softball
Buffalo at LSU 6 p.m. SEC
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Washington at Arizona noon 1290-AM
Washington at Arizona noon 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Tucson at Colorado 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Mavericks at Nets 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Legend: (T) — taped
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)