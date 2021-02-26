 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

Michigan at Indiana 10 a.m. Ch 11

Texas at Texas Tech 10 a.m. Ch 13

Tennessee at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN

Liberty at Bellarmine 10 a.m. ESPNU

Georgetown at DePaul 10 a.m. FS1

South Carolina at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Washington at Arizona Noon Ch 13

Rice at Louisiana Tech Noon CBSS

Illinois at Wisconsin Noon ESPN

LSU at Arkansas Noon ESPN2

VCU at Davidson Noon ESPNU

Miami at Clemson Noon FSAZ

Marquette at UConn 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. Ch 9

Mississippi at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m. SEC

Florida at Kentucky 2 p.m. Ch 13

Boise State at San Diego State 2 p.m. CBSS

Florida State at North Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2

Temple at UCF 2 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

La Salle at George Mason 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Creighton at Xavier 3 p.m. Ch 11

Northern Iowa at Illinois State 4 p.m. CBSS

Louisville at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2

TCU at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Alabama at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Stanford 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Minnesota at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN

USC at Utah 6 p.m. ESPN2

NC Central at NC A&T 6 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPN2

Saint Mary’s at BYU 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

St. John’s at Creighton Noon FS1

Indiana at Ohio State 1 p.m. BTN

Seton Hall at Villanova 6 p.m. FS1

Boxing PBC Fight Night 6 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round (T) 6 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

Oregon State at UCLA Noon Pac-12N

NBA

Pelicans at Spurs 6 p.m. NBA

Mavericks at Nets 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA hockey

Ohio State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. FSAZ

NHL

Capitals at Devils 11 a.m. NHL

Maple Leafs at Oilers 5 p.m. NHL

Avalanche at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Ham United at Manchester City 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Brighton at West Brom 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Softball

Buffalo at LSU 6 p.m. SEC

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Washington at Arizona noon 1290-AM

Washington at Arizona noon 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Tucson at Colorado 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Mavericks at Nets 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (T) — taped

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

