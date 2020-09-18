Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 20 4 a.m. NBCS
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf
Horse racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Giants at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB
Braves at Mets 4 p.m. Ch 11
Cardinals at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Astros 4 p.m. FSAZ
Padres at Mariners 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Padres at Mariners (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Celtics vs. Heat, Game 3 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football
Navy at Tulane 9 a.m. Ch 9
Teams TBA 9 a.m. Ch 11
Tulsa at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. ESPN
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Liberty at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPNU
Boston College at Duke 9 a.m. FSAZ
South Florida at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. USA
UCF at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Appalachian State at Marshall 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Teams TBA 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Troy at Middle Tennessee State 1 p.m. ESPNU
SMU at North Texas 3 p.m. CBSS
Miami at Louisville 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Playoffs
Lightning vs. Stars, Game 1 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Ham United at Arsenal Noon NBCS
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13
Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
LSU at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
D-backs at Astros 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP (joined in progress) T (tape delay)
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
