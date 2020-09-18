 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 20 4 a.m. NBCS

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Giants at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB

Braves at Mets 4 p.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Astros 4 p.m. FSAZ

Padres at Mariners 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Padres at Mariners (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Celtics vs. Heat, Game 3 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football

Navy at Tulane 9 a.m. Ch 9

Teams TBA 9 a.m. Ch 11

Tulsa at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. ESPN

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPN2

Liberty at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPNU

Boston College at Duke 9 a.m. FSAZ

South Florida at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. USA

UCF at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Appalachian State at Marshall 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Teams TBA 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Troy at Middle Tennessee State 1 p.m. ESPNU

SMU at North Texas 3 p.m. CBSS

Miami at Louisville 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

NHL Playoffs

Lightning vs. Stars, Game 1 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Ham United at Arsenal Noon NBCS

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 13

Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

LSU at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

D-backs at Astros 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP (joined in progress) T (tape delay)

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

