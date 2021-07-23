 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

TBT, first round 9 a.m. ESPN

Big3 League, Week 3 10 a.m. Ch 13

TBT, first round 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, first round 3 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, first round 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. CNBC

Champions Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

U.S. Juniors, championship 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. BSAZ

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Rays at Indians 4 p.m. FS1

A's-Mariners or Rockies-Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NHL

Draft, Rounds 2-7 8 a.m. NHL

Olympics

See complete schedule, C4

Soccer, men's

Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis 9:55 a.m. ESPN2

MLS: Columbus at Atlanta 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Qatar vs. El Salvador 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Mexico vs. Honduras 7:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

