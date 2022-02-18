Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men's
Xavier at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11
Illinois at Michigan State 10 a.m. ESPN
TCU at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2
Boston College at Syracuse 10 a.m. ESPNU
Texas Tech at Texas 10:30 a.m. Ch 9
Alabama at Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 13
Notre Dame at Wake Forest 11 a.m. BSAZ
Mississippi at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Boston U. at Colgate 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Auburn at Florida Noon ESPN
Morgan State at Howard Noon ESPN2
Morgan State at Howard Noon TNT
Kansas State at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU
Iowa at Ohio State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Clemson at Louisville 1 p.m. BSAZ+
Saint Louis at Davidson 1:30 p.m. CBSS
LSU at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN
North Carolina at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2
Georgetown at Villanova 3 p.m. Ch 11
Utah State at Boise State 4 p.m. CBSS
Florida State at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Drake at Loyola Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Utah at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Colorado State at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN
Oregon State at Arizona State 6 p.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1
San Diego State at Fresno State 8 p.m. CBSS
Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN
BYU at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 2 p.m. BSAZ
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Minnesota at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
Ohio State at Michigan 6:30 p.m. BTN
NBA
All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT
NHL
Blues at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Kings at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Crystal Palace 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Tottenham at Man. City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
La Liga: D. Alaves at R. Madrid 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Softball
UCLA vs. Auburn 8 a.m. ESPNU
Notre Dame vs. LSU 8:30 a.m. SEC
Texas vs. UCLA 2 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Texas Tech at Texas 10:30 a.m. 1490-AM*
North Carolina at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Florida State at Duke 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. 1290-AM
Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)