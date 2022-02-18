 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 3 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Xavier at UConn 10 a.m. Ch 11

Illinois at Michigan State 10 a.m. ESPN

TCU at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2

Boston College at Syracuse 10 a.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech at Texas 10:30 a.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 13

Notre Dame at Wake Forest 11 a.m. BSAZ

Mississippi at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Boston U. at Colgate 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Auburn at Florida Noon ESPN

Morgan State at Howard Noon ESPN2

Morgan State at Howard Noon TNT

Kansas State at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU

Iowa at Ohio State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Clemson at Louisville 1 p.m. BSAZ+

Saint Louis at Davidson 1:30 p.m. CBSS

LSU at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2

Georgetown at Villanova 3 p.m. Ch 11

Utah State at Boise State 4 p.m. CBSS

Florida State at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Drake at Loyola Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Utah at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Colorado State at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN

Oregon State at Arizona State 6 p.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1

San Diego State at Fresno State 8 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN

BYU at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 2 p.m. BSAZ

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Minnesota at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

Ohio State at Michigan 6:30 p.m. BTN

NBA

All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT

NHL

Blues at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Kings at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Crystal Palace 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Tottenham at Man. City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

La Liga: D. Alaves at R. Madrid 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Softball

UCLA vs. Auburn 8 a.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame vs. LSU 8:30 a.m. SEC

Texas vs. UCLA 2 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Texas Tech at Texas 10:30 a.m. 1490-AM*

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Florida State at Duke 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. 1290-AM

Oregon at Arizona 8 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Henderson at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

