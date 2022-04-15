 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1

Baseball

Kentucky at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Florida at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Bowling

NCAA Championship 5 p.m. ESPNU

Football

Ohio State spring game 9 a.m. BTN

Georgia spring game 10 a.m. ESPN2

Michigan State spring game 11 a.m. BTN

Oregon State spring game 11 a.m. Pac-12N

USFL: New Jersey at Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

USFL: New Jersey at Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

People are also reading…

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

NCAA Championships 10 a.m. Ch 9

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ

Braves at Padres 1 p.m. FS1

Cardinals-Brewers or Cubs-Rockies 4 p.m. MLB

Reds-Dodgers or Astros-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Jazz at Mavericks, Game 1 10 a.m. ESPN

Timberwolves at Grizzlies, Game 1 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Raptors at 76ers, Game 1 3 p.m. ESPN

Nuggets at Warriors, Game 1 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Penguins at Bruins 9:30 a.m. NHL

Wild at Blues Noon Ch 9

Maple Leafs at Senators 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Flames 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brighton at Tottenham 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL Brentford at Watford 7 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Norwich at Manchester United 7 a.m. USA

MLS: Inter Miami at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

South Carolina at LSU 9 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Oregon at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Oregon State at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi State at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC

Georgia at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2

Kentucky at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Track and field

The Golden Games 2 p.m. CNBC

RADIO SATURDAY

Hockey

AHL: Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Braves at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs

Nuggets at Warriors, Game 1 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News