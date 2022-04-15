Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 5 p.m. FS1
Baseball
Kentucky at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Florida at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Bowling
NCAA Championship 5 p.m. ESPNU
Football
Ohio State spring game 9 a.m. BTN
Georgia spring game 10 a.m. ESPN2
Michigan State spring game 11 a.m. BTN
Oregon State spring game 11 a.m. Pac-12N
USFL: New Jersey at Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
USFL: New Jersey at Birmingham 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
NCAA Championships 10 a.m. Ch 9
MLB
D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ
Braves at Padres 1 p.m. FS1
Cardinals-Brewers or Cubs-Rockies 4 p.m. MLB
Reds-Dodgers or Astros-Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Jazz at Mavericks, Game 1 10 a.m. ESPN
Timberwolves at Grizzlies, Game 1 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Raptors at 76ers, Game 1 3 p.m. ESPN
Nuggets at Warriors, Game 1 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Penguins at Bruins 9:30 a.m. NHL
Wild at Blues Noon Ch 9
Maple Leafs at Senators 4 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Flames 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Brighton at Tottenham 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL Brentford at Watford 7 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Norwich at Manchester United 7 a.m. USA
MLS: Inter Miami at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
South Carolina at LSU 9 a.m. SEC
Texas A&M at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU
St. John’s at DePaul 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Oregon at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Oregon State at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi State at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC
Georgia at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2
Kentucky at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
Track and field
The Golden Games 2 p.m. CNBC
RADIO SATURDAY
Hockey
AHL: Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Braves at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs
Nuggets at Warriors, Game 1 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
