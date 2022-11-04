Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race, Round of 4 3 p.m. USA
Football, NCAA
Air Force vs. Army 8:30 a.m. Ch 13
Texas Tech at TCU 9 a.m. Ch 11
Ohio State at Northwestern 9 a.m. Ch 9
Maryland at Wisconsin 9 a.m. BTN
Western Kentucky at Charlotte 9 a.m. CBSS
Florida at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPN
Minnesota at Nebraska 9 a.m. ESPN2
Tulane at Tulsa 9 a.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Purdue 9 a.m. FS1
Kentucky at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
People are also reading…
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Penn State at Indiana 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Tennessee at Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Michigan State at Illinois 12:30 p.m. BTN
New Mexico at Utah State 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Oregon at Colorado 12:30 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas 12:30 p.m. FS1
Washington State at Stanford 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Navy at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPNU
Liberty at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
UNLV at San Diego State 4 p.m. CBSS
Alabama at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN
Houston at SMU 4 p.m. NFL
Texas at Kansas State 4 p.m. FS1
BYU at Boise State 4 p.m. FS2
Clemson at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Florida State at Miami 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Michigan at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. BTN
Auburn at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
James Madison at Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. SEC
California at USC 7:30 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. FS1
Hawaii at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. FS2
Southern at Florida A&M (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
Champions, second round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 8 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
World Championships 9 a.m. Ch 4
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Championships 10 a.m. USA
Breeders’ Cup Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
World Series — Phillies at Astros, Game 6 5 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
Celtics at Knicks 4:30 p.m. NBA
Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. NBA
NHL
Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets 11 a.m. NHL
Coyotes at Capitals 4 p.m. BSAZ+
Bruins at Maple Leafs 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Fulham at Man. City 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Leicester at Everton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS Cup: Philadelphia at LA FC 1 p.m. Ch 11
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
Montana State at Northern Arizona Noon 1490-AM*
Arizona at Utah 4:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Utah 4:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
MLB
World Series —Phillies at Astros, Game 6 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)