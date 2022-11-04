 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race, Round of 4 3 p.m. USA

Football, NCAA

Air Force vs. Army 8:30 a.m. Ch 13

Texas Tech at TCU 9 a.m. Ch 11

Ohio State at Northwestern 9 a.m. Ch 9

Maryland at Wisconsin 9 a.m. BTN

Western Kentucky at Charlotte 9 a.m. CBSS

Florida at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPN

Minnesota at Nebraska 9 a.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Tulsa 9 a.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Purdue 9 a.m. FS1

Kentucky at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Penn State at Indiana 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Tennessee at Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Michigan State at Illinois 12:30 p.m. BTN

New Mexico at Utah State 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at Colorado 12:30 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Kansas 12:30 p.m. FS1

Washington State at Stanford 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Navy at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPNU

Liberty at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

UNLV at San Diego State 4 p.m. CBSS

Alabama at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN

Houston at SMU 4 p.m. NFL

Texas at Kansas State 4 p.m. FS1

BYU at Boise State 4 p.m. FS2

Clemson at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Florida State at Miami 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Michigan at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. BTN

Auburn at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

James Madison at Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. SEC

California at USC 7:30 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. FS1

Hawaii at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. FS2

Southern at Florida A&M (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

Champions, second round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 8 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

World Championships 9 a.m. Ch 4

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Championships 10 a.m. USA

Breeders’ Cup Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

World Series — Phillies at Astros, Game 6 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Celtics at Knicks 4:30 p.m. NBA

Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets 11 a.m. NHL

Coyotes at Capitals 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Bruins at Maple Leafs 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Fulham at Man. City 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Leicester at Everton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS Cup: Philadelphia at LA FC 1 p.m. Ch 11

RADIO SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

Montana State at Northern Arizona Noon 1490-AM*

Arizona at Utah 4:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Utah 4:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

MLB

World Series —Phillies at Astros, Game 6 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

