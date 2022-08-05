Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. USA
Baseball
Senior League World Series 1 p.m. ESPN
Basketball, men's
Big 3 League, Week 8 10 a.m. Ch 13
Football
CFL: Hamilton at Toronto 4 p.m. ESPN2
CFL: Edmonton at B. Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 5 a.m. USA
LPGA, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
Gymnastics
U.S. Classic 1 p.m. Ch 4
Hockey, men's
U-18 Bronze Medal Game 11 a.m. NHL
U-18 Gold Medal Game 3 p.m. NHL
Horses
The Whitney Handicap 2 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Marlins at Cubs 11 a.m. FS1
Angels at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Reds at Brewers 4 p.m. Ch 11
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Hall of Fame ceremony 9 a.m. ESPN
Hall of Fame ceremony 9 a.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
Bund.: Leverkusen at Dortmund 9 a.m. Ch 9
EPL: Chelsea at Everton 9:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United Noon Ch 9
Liga MX: Leon at Monterrey 5 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at S. Laguna 7 p.m. FS1
Las Vegas at Phoenix Rising (T) 9:30 p.m. BSAZ
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Junior League championship 2 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Fever at Wings 5 p.m. NBA
Liberty at Mercury 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) - tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)