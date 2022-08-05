 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. USA

Baseball

Senior League World Series 1 p.m. ESPN

Basketball, men's

Big 3 League, Week 8 10 a.m. Ch 13

Football

CFL: Hamilton at Toronto 4 p.m. ESPN2

CFL: Edmonton at B. Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 5 a.m. USA

LPGA, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

People are also reading…

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

Gymnastics

U.S. Classic 1 p.m. Ch 4

Hockey, men's

U-18 Bronze Medal Game 11 a.m. NHL

U-18 Gold Medal Game 3 p.m. NHL

Horses

The Whitney Handicap 2 p.m. Ch 4

MLB

Marlins at Cubs 11 a.m. FS1

Angels at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Reds at Brewers 4 p.m. Ch 11

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Hall of Fame ceremony 9 a.m. ESPN

Hall of Fame ceremony 9 a.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

Bund.: Leverkusen at Dortmund 9 a.m. Ch 9

EPL: Chelsea at Everton 9:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United Noon Ch 9

Liga MX: Leon at Monterrey 5 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at S. Laguna 7 p.m. FS1

Las Vegas at Phoenix Rising (T) 9:30 p.m. BSAZ

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Junior League championship 2 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Fever at Wings 5 p.m. NBA

Liberty at Mercury 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) - tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News