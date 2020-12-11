 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Florida at Florida State 9 a.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame at Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 13

Mississippi State vs. Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNEWS

Syracuse at Boston College 11 a.m. ESPNU

Elon at North Carolina 1 p.m. FSAZ

Evansville at Saint Louis 1 p.m. NBCS

Florida A&M at Oklahoma 3 p.m. FSAZ

Old Dominion at VCU 3 p.m. NBCS

UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Indiana State at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN

Oregon at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Boxing

Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NBA preseason

Raptors at Hornets 5 p.m. NBA

Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. FSAZ

Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA football

Michigan State at Penn State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Utah at Colorado 10 a.m. Ch 11

Rutgers at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN

Alabama at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN

Illinois at Northwestern 10 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

Akron at Buffalo 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Navy at Army 1 p.m. Ch 13

North Carolina at Miami 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma State at Baylor 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Houston at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Wisconsin at Iowa 1:30 p.m. FS1

California at Washington State 2 p.m. Ch 11

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC

Boise State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

Louisiana Tech at TCU 5 p.m. FS1

USC at UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Auburn at Mississippi State 5:30 p.m. SEC

San Diego State at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Fresno State vs. New Mexico 8:30 p.m. FS2

NCAA hockey

Ohio State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Spezia at Crotone 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

EPL: Man. City at Man. United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS Cup: Columbus vs. Seattle 6:30 p.m. Ch 11

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. 1290-AM

UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. 107.5-FM

NCAA football

Navy at Army 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

