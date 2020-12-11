Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Florida at Florida State 9 a.m. ESPNU
Notre Dame at Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 13
Mississippi State vs. Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNEWS
Syracuse at Boston College 11 a.m. ESPNU
Elon at North Carolina 1 p.m. FSAZ
Evansville at Saint Louis 1 p.m. NBCS
Florida A&M at Oklahoma 3 p.m. FSAZ
Old Dominion at VCU 3 p.m. NBCS
UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Indiana State at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN
Oregon at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Boxing
Top Rank 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NBA preseason
Raptors at Hornets 5 p.m. NBA
Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. FSAZ
Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA football
Michigan State at Penn State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Utah at Colorado 10 a.m. Ch 11
Rutgers at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN
Alabama at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN
Illinois at Northwestern 10 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
Akron at Buffalo 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Navy at Army 1 p.m. Ch 13
North Carolina at Miami 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma State at Baylor 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Houston at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Wisconsin at Iowa 1:30 p.m. FS1
California at Washington State 2 p.m. Ch 11
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC
Boise State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
Louisiana Tech at TCU 5 p.m. FS1
USC at UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Auburn at Mississippi State 5:30 p.m. SEC
San Diego State at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Fresno State vs. New Mexico 8:30 p.m. FS2
NCAA hockey
Ohio State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Spezia at Crotone 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
EPL: Man. City at Man. United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS Cup: Columbus vs. Seattle 6:30 p.m. Ch 11
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. 1290-AM
UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. 107.5-FM
NCAA football
Navy at Army 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
