Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO: Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers 1:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 12:30 p.m. FS1
MLB
Brewers at Cubs 10 a.m. Ch 11
Pirates-Cardinals or Twins-White Sox 11 a.m. MLB
Giants at Dodgers 1 p.m. Ch 11
Yankees at Nationals 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Padres 6 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Padres 6 p.m. FSAZ
NBA
Exhibition: Lakers vs. Magic 9 a.m. NBA
Exhibition: Heat vs. Jazz 1 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men’s
MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal 5 p.m. ESPN2
Liga MX: Leon vs. Guadalajara 7 p.m. NBCS
MLS: Philadelphia vs. New England 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
New York vs. Seattle 9 a.m. ESPN
Mercury vs. Los Angeles Noon Ch 9
Indiana vs. Washington 2 p.m. CBSS
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
