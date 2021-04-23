Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 1 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball
Florida at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Georgia at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU
Bowling
PBA Playoffs, Round of 16 8 a.m. FS1
Boxing
Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Football
Michigan State Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN
Arizona Spring Game Noon Pac-12A
Washington State Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Mariners-Red Sox or Royals-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
Nationals at Mets 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. BSAZ
Rangers at White Sox 4 p.m. FS1
Marlins at Giants 6 p.m. MLB
NBA
Raptors at Knicks 10:15 a.m. ESPN
76ers at Bucks 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Lakers at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Devils at Penguins 9:30 a.m. NHL
Avalanche at Blues Noon Ch 4
Maple Leafs at Jets 4 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Kings 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer (M)
EPL: Chelsea at West Ham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: Seattle at LA FC 3 p.m. ESPN
Softball
Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at Mississippi State Noon SEC
LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Auburn at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
Washington at UCLA 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Track & field
The Drake Relays Noon NBCS
The Oregon Relays 2 p.m. NBCS
Volleyball
NCAA final: Texas vs. Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB
D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
