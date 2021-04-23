 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 1 p.m. Ch 11 

Baseball

Florida at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Georgia at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

Bowling

PBA Playoffs, Round of 16 8 a.m. FS1

Boxing

Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Football

Michigan State Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN

Arizona Spring Game Noon Pac-12A

Washington State Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Mariners-Red Sox or Royals-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Nationals at Mets 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. BSAZ

Rangers at White Sox 4 p.m. FS1

Marlins at Giants 6 p.m. MLB

NBA

Raptors at Knicks 10:15 a.m. ESPN

76ers at Bucks 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Lakers at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Devils at Penguins 9:30 a.m. NHL

Avalanche at Blues Noon Ch 4

Maple Leafs at Jets 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Kings 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer (M)

EPL: Chelsea at West Ham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: Seattle at LA FC 3 p.m. ESPN

Softball

Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi State Noon SEC

LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Florida 3 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Auburn at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC

Washington at UCLA 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Track & field

The Drake Relays Noon NBCS

The Oregon Relays 2 p.m. NBCS

Volleyball

NCAA final: Texas vs. Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB

D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News