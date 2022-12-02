 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Syracuse at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Oklahoma at Villanova 10:30 a.m. Ch 13

VCU at Temple 11 a.m. ESPNU

Florida State at Virginia Noon ESPN2

Tennessee Tech at Butler Noon FS1

Oakland at Purdue-Fort Wayne 1 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN

San Jose State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Marquette 2:30 p.m. FS1

People are also reading…

Providence at Rhode Island 3 p.m. ESPNU

West Virginia at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1

Boise State at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Memphis 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Saint Mary’s vs. Houston 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's NCAA

Jackson State at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Portland at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Penn State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

Football TCU vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Toledo vs. Ohio 10 a.m. ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Troy 1:30 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Tulane 2 p.m. Ch 9

Fresno State at Boise State 2 p.m. Ch 11

LSU vs. Georgia 2 p.m. Ch 13

Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Clemson vs. North Carolina 6 p.m. Ch 9

Michigan vs. Purdue 6 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Hockey, men's NCAA

Minnesota at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

NHL

Ducks at Wild Noon NHL

Maple Leafs at Lightning 5 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Canucks 8 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's World Cup

Round of 16: U.S. vs. Netherlands 8 a.m. Ch 11

Round of 16: Argentina vs. Australia Noon Ch 11

RADIO SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

LSU vs. Georgia 2 p.m. 1290-AM

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Jose 7 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News