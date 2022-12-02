Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Syracuse at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Oklahoma at Villanova 10:30 a.m. Ch 13
VCU at Temple 11 a.m. ESPNU
Florida State at Virginia Noon ESPN2
Tennessee Tech at Butler Noon FS1
Oakland at Purdue-Fort Wayne 1 p.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN
San Jose State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Wisconsin at Marquette 2:30 p.m. FS1
Providence at Rhode Island 3 p.m. ESPNU
West Virginia at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1
Boise State at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Memphis 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Wichita State at Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Saint Mary’s vs. Houston 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's NCAA
Jackson State at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Portland at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Penn State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
Football TCU vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Toledo vs. Ohio 10 a.m. ESPN
Coastal Carolina at Troy 1:30 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Tulane 2 p.m. Ch 9
Fresno State at Boise State 2 p.m. Ch 11
LSU vs. Georgia 2 p.m. Ch 13
Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Clemson vs. North Carolina 6 p.m. Ch 9
Michigan vs. Purdue 6 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Hockey, men's NCAA
Minnesota at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN
NHL
Ducks at Wild Noon NHL
Maple Leafs at Lightning 5 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Canucks 8 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's World Cup
Round of 16: U.S. vs. Netherlands 8 a.m. Ch 11
Round of 16: Argentina vs. Australia Noon Ch 11
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
LSU vs. Georgia 2 p.m. 1290-AM
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at San Jose 7 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)