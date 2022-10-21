Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race, Round of 8 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race, Round of 8 1:30 p.m. USA
Football, NCAA
Syracuse at Clemson 9 a.m. Ch 9
Iowa at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11
Indiana at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN
Louisiana-Monroe at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Cincinnati at SMU 9 a.m. ESPN
Kansas at Baylor 9 a.m. ESPN2
Houston at Navy 9 a.m. ESPNU
UT-Martin at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Duke at Miami 9:30 a.m. BSAZ+
People are also reading…
West Virginia at Texas Tech Noon FS1
Texas at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
UCLA at Oregon 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi at LSU 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Northwestern at Maryland 12:30 p.m. BTN
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio) 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Purdue at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at Tulane 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
BYU at Liberty 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Fresno State at New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2
Boise State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN
Minnesota at Penn State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
UCF at East Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
Kansas State at TCU 5 p.m. FS1
Colorado at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah State at Wyoming 6:45 p.m. FS2
San Diego State at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington at California 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Montana at Sacramento State 8 p.m. ESPN2
NC Central at SC State (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, third round (T) 4 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Astros at Yankees, Game 3 2 p.m. TBS
Padres at Phillies, Game 4 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
Spurs at 76ers 3 p.m. NBA
Grizzlies at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Wild at Bruins 10 a.m. NHL
Coyotes at Senators 1 p.m. BSAZ
Stars at Canadiens 4 p.m. NHL
Skating
ISU Grand Prix Noon Ch 4
ISU Grand Prix 5 p.m. USA
Soccer, men's
EPL: Liverpool at Nottingham 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Crystal Palace at Everton 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women's
U-17: Colombia vs. Tanzania 3:45 a.m. FS2
U-17: Japan vs. Spain 7:15 a.m. FS2
Volleyball, women's
Nebraska at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN
Purdue at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
Northern Arizona at Idaho State Noon 1490-AM*
Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)